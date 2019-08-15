It was on or around Aug. 20, 1619, that captured Africans came to Jamestown, Virginia. Technically they weren’t the first brought to this continent. But those 20 people mark the beginning of a sustainable settlement receiving enslaved Africans.
European history writers will claim the Africans were indentured servants. But that idea was because they were aboard a Spanish slave ship bound for Mexico, and that English privateers raided the Spanish ships and took them. The English raiders in Jamestown sold the Africans to wealthy merchants and planters. Virginia at that time didn’t have clear laws on slavery. It’s recorded, however, that these Africans were treated as indentured servants.
The reality is that indentured servitude was a British practice involving European immigrants settling in the colonies or the Caribbean. These men and women willingly entered a sort of labor contract, which ended at the end of the term and in freedom. Because the immigrants didn’t have the finances to undertake the trip, colony landowners and merchants paid for their journey. The contract would specify the number of years, up to seven. The contract would be extended if a woman became pregnant or if anyone ran away. The agreement included labor to work off the debt for transportation, food, clothing and boarding. Christians based the seven-year timeframe on biblical references. (Deuteronomy, chapter 15, verses 12-15)
But an indentured worker didn’t travel in neck-collars or chains.
In contrast, Africans were kidnapped from their homes and villages, no contracts or agreements. Slavery was forced labor, and it was for life. Slave offspring were slaves. Forever.
Worldwide slavery at that time had existed for centuries. In Africa, it was widespread across the continent. But from the 16th through the 19th centuries, Africa was robbed on a massive scale of its most essential resource — human beings. Europeans promoted and commercialized slavery. They created the Transatlantic slave trade, the most profitable and largest in human history. And other European countries followed the practice: the British, French and Dutch. The Portuguese and the Spanish, in fact, were forerunners of the slave trade, raiding coastal west Africa. Greed was helped in completing the circle: leaders of African tribes were offered weapons, cloths, goods and alcohol in exchange for human beings. Some Africans even created a business out of raiding the villages of their neighbors. Wars were started to capture and sell men and women, parents, husbands, wives and family to slave traders. Europeans even established trading posts in Africa.
When will we ever learn that if we sow good, we will reap good? Between what we sow and reap, may we be respectful and tolerant of one another. Practice patience while living in peace and love as we be consistent in our journey in the Light.
Let’s enhance our community by standing for something instead of sitting out on everything.
Alibaba Lumumba is a believer of peace who sees Arcadia’s potential and wants to participate in the evolving process in the future of the city and DeSoto County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.