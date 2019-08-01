Add Charm City to your summertime vacation places to visit. It’s in Maryland, the largest city in that state and the largest independent city in the United States. It’s an economical hub for the state and has a lot of history behind it. On the westside of the city there is the University of Maryland Medical Center and to the east of the city is the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital. This is where Dr. Ben Carson the famous neurosurgeon practiced. Baltimore is known for seafood and especially blue crabs, crab cakes and Old Bay seasoning. The McCormick spice factory was established in the inner-harbor area.
In its inner-harbor area is the USS Constellation which was commissioned in 1854 and was the last tall-sail ship in the U.S. Navy. This ship has an interesting history, playing a role in disrupting the slave trade and participating in WWI and WWII training. Also there is the USS Torsk, a WWII submarine. There are harbor tours and cruises.
Charm City is just 30 miles from Washington, D.C., the nation’s capital. If you haven’t guessed, Charm City is the nickname or brand name for Baltimore. I am a product of Baltimore, born, educated and raised there.
Baltimore has its challenges and its ups and downs, no question. Are there rats in the city? Yes ... but infested, by no means. Can you show me a large metropolitan city that doesn’t have rats? In my opinion, Baltimore’s downside is some of its corrupt politicians and officials. Many of them come in with good intentions and then give in to corruption. When law enforcement becomes law-breakers without oversight and accountability, there will be problems.
Baltimore’s upside is the majority of people living there are good, decent and law-abiding. I’ve seen the Housing Authority demolish highrise buildings and build family rowhouses that you wouldn’t believe are low-income housing.
When the good people of Bmore (Baltimore) are being educated, work hard and raise their families, when the good people of Bmore have served in the military, past and present, fought, have been wounded or died in service to their country, you get upset when POTUS No. 45 denigrates the city and questions the citizens for living there.
I love my birthplace and I love my newly adopted city of Arcadia. In spite of the initial reason for me being here — which was open hatred and disinformation about Islam — I’ve since met many good people, way more than negative ones. I refuse to face hate, bigotry and racism with the same negative energy shown to Baltimore. I’m here to share peace, I’m here to share love, I’m here for unity and mutual cooperation in enhancing Arcadia and DeSoto County to achieve its maximum potential.
May we meet on common ground to empower each other for the betterment of our community. May we be respectful, tolerant and patient, live in Peace and Love as we be consistent in our journey in the Light.
Alibaba Lumumba is a believer of peace who sees Arcadia’s potential and wants to participate in the evolving process in the future of the city and DeSoto County.
