Being chased by dogs is every cyclist’s nightmare. Collisions with dogs can be life-changing for the cyclist. Dog owners are required to keep their dogs restrained on their property, and are liable for any injuries or property damage their animals cause.
But more serious dog attacks are no laughing matter. There are a staggering 4.5 million dog bites in the U.S. every year, 850,000 of which require medical attention. An informal social-media poll by bicycling.com triggered an avalanche of scary stories.
Mine was was on an early afternoon ride, where I met nine dogs in three encounters. The first two mini-mutts were no problem. When I ordered them to go home, I heard their owner also calling them back.
In the second incident, however, four dogs came barreling out a driveway. I was on an uphill grade and knew outrunning them wasn’t an option. I immediately downshifted and slowed and began ordering the dogs away. This time there was no owner visible. Two dogs hung back, but two came out into the road toward me. If I had been on the same side, I would have moved to the opposite lane. I saw a coming truck, so I slowed even more while the driver stopped, the dogs in front of his vehicle. I motioned to him that I would make my getaway, using his truck as a foil. It worked.
I was chased by dogs from this property once about a year ago when an owner was present and called them back. Since then I have passed the property with no other incidents. I guessed this was a rare occasion. Seconds later, while still contemplating the situation, a sheriff’s patrol car approached. I hesitated, knowing that I could have flagged the officer down and made a U-turn and drawn the dogs out again. He’d likely give the owner a warning about controlling the animals. If it happens again, I will report the address to Animal Control.
Half an hour later all was going well on a smooth, flat and very lightly travelled road where I had the wind at my back ... when I passed a house with an unfenced yard. The owner was about and three dogs gave chase. The owner immediately began calling them back, but I decided to outsprint them, as there was no traffic. If you can take the dog in a sprint, do it. It’s better for everyone involved. The average dog can sprint about 19 mph, though some are way faster. Once the dogs are winded they may be discouraged from chasing cyclists. It also teaches the owner a lesson—I figured she would get in her car to pick up her dogs now lagging a mile down the road and give them a scolding. I hoped it would dawn on her that dogs need a lesson in not chasing bicyclists.
Understand why the dog is behaving as it is. Often, it is not you the dogs are attracted to, but your motion and speed. Treat them with respect. Don’t give them reason to confront you. Slow down. Speak firmly to the dog and order it to retreat. If the owner is present and controls his dog, speak to him about the importance of control. Report to the law, if the owner is not helping.
If you are chased by a group of dogs, do all you can to discourage them. Some cyclists carry pepper spray, but even a squirt from your water bottle may cause them to drop back. Do not show fear, but if you are attacked, use your bike as a shield, or raise the front wheel and use it to push the dog away. Use your tire pump as a club if a dog attacks.
If you do get bitten, The Humane Society advises: Immediately wash the wound(s) with soap and warm water. Get medical assistance. Report the bite to your local animal control agency. They will come and do a basic investigation. If you end up injured, it’s a smart idea to get a good lawyer so you don’t find yourself saddled with medical bills you don’t deserve.
Above all, don’t let canine encounters deter you from bicycling.
