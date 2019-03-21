Arcadian photographer Priscilla McDaniel writes this occasional column about adventures with her grandson Chris.
Chris said he’d like to come stay with Nana and Poppa for spring break. So Monday morning off I went to pick up the boy ... aka “the kid.” Chris lives in Sebring and we decided to start our adventure by going to the Highlands Hammock State Park. He asked if Nana remembered to bring his camera and was happy to see me take it out of my camera bag (score one for Nana). He checked it out to make sure it was working right and noticed the battery light was blinking! Nana, it needs batteries, did you get batteries, Nana, he asked. Once again Johnny on the spot had the new batteries in a baggy all ready for him. Nana, I’m thirsty ... look in the blue bag, Chris, it has your drinks and some Doritos, I told him. Wow, Nana ... thank you! I’m thinking this is going to be a piece of cake—I can take care of this little guy for four or five days without any problems. Even a Nana learns new lessons.
I allowed him to take his seatbelt off and sit up front with Nana since we are only driving 10 mph in the park and he could look for owls, deer or any other wildlife. He started screaming ... Nana an owl, Nana an owl! I stopped, we got out and checked the tops of the trees ... and what he thought was an owl and actually did look like a owl was some Spanish moss covering a small broken limb. I’m sure if I was sitting on his side of the car I would have thought that stump was an owl myself. Now I’m thinking, this kid is a natural. We did see a couple of scrub jays and he was amused by the way they got the nut and beat it against the tree limb to get it open.
We pulled up to the first boardwalk into the cypress swamp. He was excited because that was where we saw the five otters about a month ago. Walking down to the little pond area, he stopped and pointed, didn’t say a word, just pointed with a slight smirk, I guess I’d call it. Chris what the heck are you pointing at, I asked. That, Nana, see that ... looking but not seeing a thing and not being told where I should look I get a little snappy. Where, what, how big is it, what color is it? Help me out here, kid. Right there, Nana—here we go again—only this time he got up on the beam and stretched to show me a BUG ... never had I ever seen this kind of bug. So we took a picture of it, and got on our way. He thought the bug looked like a Transformer, whatever that is.
No otters, Chris was sadden by that. I guess they had moved on. We chose to think that, rather then the gators ate them. We did see a few turtles, which he got pictures of. On the way back to the car he stopped. Nana make a wish. OK why? He had found a weed-looking flower that flew away like the dandelions do. So I made a wish. Actually I made several wishes, since he had found an acre of these flowers (smile). I ran out of things to wish for.
Part 2 next Thursday
