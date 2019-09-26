I guess time will never cease changing everything that is of this world. Sometimes it’s on a large scale that’s worldwide, and sometimes it’s an event on a small, local scale. On either end of the spectrum there will always be some resolutions and some questions. That’s the nature of change.
The Arcadian newspaper has been serving this community for well over a century. There were others that came and went, such as the DeSoto Shopping Guide, The Ledger, The DeSoto County Times, The Enterprise, the DeSoto Free Press, and so forth—and our hometown paper outlasted them all. Change overtakes everything, eventually.
I’m not saying that The Arcadian will be no more, but rather, it is being transformed. I don’t have all the details, but you’ll likely find the elsewhere in this week’s edition, as far as what will and won’t take place, so I’ll leave it at that, for those more knowledgeable than I to explain.
I have enjoyed writing a local column since 1982, and my mental meanderings have been printed in both The Arcadian and the now-defunct DeSoto County Times, which morphed into the DeSoto Sun Herald before being phased out. But that’s another story for another time.
For a great many years I’ve drawn editorial cartoons that have resulted in various reactions that ranged from amusement to anger, but that’s the nature of cartoons. I’ve written historical pieces and human nature stories, covered the marryings and buryings by writing wedding news and obituaries; there were a few governmental meetings I covered, as well as fires and wrecks, and I even did ghost writing for someone else’s column for awhile. And it’s been good.
Wracking my noggin for weekly malarkey has been quite the challenge for all these many years, but thankfully our community provides a great amount of column material and inspiration with its borderline Mayberry atmosphere and colorful characters. For that, I thank everybody—good job, y’all! My cartoon possum Tater thanks you as well.
No matter what semblance of The Arcadian emerges from the changes, we’ll always be Arcadia and DeSoto County, and nobody can ever take that away from us. Keep seeking and perpetuating the good, and be an encourager to those around you who need a kind word. Lord knows so many are deserving of it and are forgotten.
As for the printed copy of The Arcadian, this will be the last issue, and being the sentimental fool that I am, I’d say it’s a keeper. The next version you will see will be digital, available on Oct. 3. The Charlotte Sun will continue being available as a daily newspaper and may be purchased in newspaper boxes around town, just like always. There you’ll find obituaries and other local tidbits.
The best news about all this change is that the new Arcadian will be free. Free, I say! Who can argue with that? I’m old school when it comes to reading the paper and books, and prefer to have a hard copy in my hands, but this is out of my hands, so to speak.
I’m no quitter, especially after 37 years of writing locally. I enjoy serving up my “Grits & Pieces” and I speak from my heart when I say I am grateful for y’all having put up with me for so long. My typing days aren’t over yet, so look for me as I transition digitally with my columns. I can’t speak for Tater, as that’s up in the air right now, but thank you for loving him for all these years.
As Bob Dylan sang, “The times, they are a-changin’.” Be watching for me on the other side, as you ain’t seen the last of me yet. And thanks again—what a long, memorable trip it’s been. And for you old school newspaper folks, this is for you:
