Like most folks, I’m making daily runs to the grocery store looking for ground beef for my family (I don’t touch the stuff) and toilet paper. Those are the two most requested items.
As of this writing, I have had no luck. Maybe when Winn-Dixie and Publix open up early for their “older” customers, I might get a shot. That’s despite the fact one well-trained Publix employee suggested the other day I may not qualify since I looked to only be in my mid-50s. She is obviously on the fast track to management.
I can’t really complain, though, after finding some buried treasure at my house the other day.
We are redoing our guest bath and cleaned out a cabinet under a sink. Low and behold, “buried” under some junk was a six-pack of toilet paper. We tried to keep the celebration simple. No dancing or shouting ... just a wry smile.
My first thought was to auction off a couple of rolls online. Then I realized that would probably go against not only good taste and ethical conduct, but it may actually be against the law. So I just embraced the fact we had a supply of what is a good substitute for gold nowadays.
Of course, as luck would have it, it’s one-ply.
• • •
I would not put our current situation in the same category as Hurricane Charley. After all, we have electricity, stores can stay open if they want, we have running water and we have gasoline (cheap gasoline). But it is troubling to see so many folks out of work, hours cut back, favorite restaurants closed and have no beach, movie theater or public pool to help pass the time.
I think the nation, and especially our community, has responded well. If the plan to keep people home and not allow them to congregate works, then maybe in a month or two, things will get back to something near normal.
I predict the floodgates will open when that happens. The economy should take off again and hopefully quickly make up for the losses businesses are suffering.
My best advice right now is to love on one another (but not strangers, yet), share when you have more than you need, watch old western movies and don’t check your 401K.
