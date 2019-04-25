On Sept. 7, 2013, Australian Terry Lovejoy—using an 8-inch Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope—discovered what would be designated comet C/2013 R1 Lovejoy. The comet during October moved into the Northern Hemisphere at a time of great excitement for comets in general, as the stargazing community waited for “The Comet of the Century,” the sun-grazing comet, ISON . My own early attempts at seeing comet ISON were disappointing, at best. Weather and ISON’s dimness left me frustrated and I decided to seek better, brighter game.
That period reminded me of a time long ago when the world waited for the arrival of mighty comet Hale-Bopp C/1995 O1. Many of us looked forward with great anticipation to Hale-Bopp’s entrance onto the cosmic stage. Suddenly, nearly a year before its arrival, it was upstaged from out of nowhere by the majestic comet, Hyakutake. Comet Hyakutake taught me just how little we humans knew about the universe around us. I remember those days, sketching a star chart showing where to look for comet Hyakutake, then throwing it on the ground as I stepped out of my pickup truck at my dark-sky site in Algoma, Wisc. I stood there staring at the amazing specter of Hyakutake’s tail stretching across the entire darkening sky. It was then that I asked myself “how did we not see this coming?” Our science is great, but people should be humbled that we did not see this one coming—be wary of pride.
First attempt, Nov. 13, 2013To me, comet Lovejoy seemed heaven sent. Brightening rapidly and well placed for photography in November, it swiftly captured my attention. Nov. 13, 2013, promised clear but cold skies near my home in Jadwin, Missouri, when I would make my first attempt to see and photograph Lovejoy. The weather, thus far, had been typical November: cloudy, rainy and cold. But that night held promise. I remember feeling glad that I had an opportunity like this, a near naked-eye comet and clearing skies. It would be an early morning comet, but that was a small sacrifice after years waiting for conditions like those. I was using an f9, 5-inch apochromatic refractor on which I had just replaced the focuser. This would be the test image for my newly modified telescope.
As the night wore on, I scanned the skies with binoculars until the moment I made first contact with comet Lovejoy. Slewing my telescope (moving to aim at a point in the sky), I found the comet in a 2-inch-wide-angle eyepiece, one that gave me low power but a bright field of view. The eyepiece was a gift my mom had given me for my birthday the Christmas before (yes, I am indeed a Christmas baby).
There I stood at the eyepiece, shivering not with cold but excitement. Behold a marvel in the darkness! “Calm down,” I told myself aloud, “you have work to do.” I then slipped the diagonal—a device that makes it easier to use refracting telescopes when the eyepiece end of the telescope is uncomfortably low to the ground—and eyepiece out of the telescope’s focuser, just then realizing how well the new focuser worked, and replaced it with a digital single-lens reflex camera, refocusing carefully on the faint glowing orb that was Lovejoy. Selecting ISO speeds and exposure lengths, gradually improving the image gave me great pleasure standing alone in the cold of my front yard. The sky there is very dark and is the reason I lived in the backwoods of Jadwin. After a while, I knew I had captured my best image of the night.
Second attempt, Nov. 28, 2013The passing of truly great comets is an extremely rare thing. It is my advice to the budding astrophotographer to never miss an opportunity to spend as much time as possible with these strange visitors from the distant Oort cloud. Do not take them for granted, they are ever-changing and hold surprises for us earthly observers.
Former Arcadia resident Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.