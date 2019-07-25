Reprinted from Feb. 21
We are living in the midst of a great cultural war which is trying to overthrow our beliefs, values, traditions, and our American history. Our minds are being besieged with radically different ways of looking at the world and our place in it.
From protecting our children to killing babies, from respecting the rule of law to illegal immigration, from capitalism to socialism.
Our Judeo-Christian worldview with its attendant values has created a unique country that produced opportunities by which we could transcend our backgrounds and thrive — if we wanted to. But under the euphemisms of pro-choice, social justice, and social democracy, these values are being discarded.
Navigate life using our worldview as a map
“Worldview” refers to the way in which we interpret reality, our understanding of what life is all about and our place in it. It is a set of ideas and beliefs as to the essential nature of the world. Our worldview influences the way we respond to life and the decisions we will make.
Psychiatrist M. Scott Peck warns, “If our worldview is based on illusions, lies, pretensions, fantasies, and hypocrisy, we will be unable to negotiate our conflicts and problems in a life-giving way.
“The problem comes when our world map was created as a child but never updated as we matured. It is vital our worldview be a personal one, forged through the fire of questioning and doubt, in the crucible of our own experience of reality.” (“The Road Less Traveled”)
Do you have your own view of the world? Is the world a:
Chaotic place, without meaning — grab whatever pleasure you can whenever possible?
Dog-eat-dog place — heartlessness is essential for survival?
Place that owes you a living — no matter how you conduct your life?
Place of rigid law — step out of line, you’ll be struck down and discarded?
Nurturing place — something good will turn up; we don’t need to be anxious about the future?
Destructive worldviews of the radical Left and socialism
The radical Left and socialism with their destructive worldviews have been trying to destroy our national monuments, symbols, and slogans. Also, they are working to rob us of our “inalienable rights” given us by our Creator — Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.
They embrace a culture of death, rather than affirming the culture of life.
They promote conformity, making us all alike, under the control of more regulations, rather than the liberty of individual choice.
They foster a culture of victimhood and serving the common good, rather than empowering people to pursue their individual dreams and become the author of their own life.
Must understand what’s happening
Decades ago, renowned psychiatrist Karl Menninger warned of the danger of mental dullness, calling it the twin of mental illness: “Mental dullness can afflict whole societies … as out of touch with reality as the psychotic lost in catatonic torpor.” He suggests that the voice of intelligence is too often drowned by the roar of fear and silenced by ignorance.
We must wake up, throw off our mental dullness — even if we are over seventy — and learn to understand the worldviews being aggressively pushed on us by the radical Left and socialism. We must also recognize how they are trying to silence our voices, manipulate us with guilt and fear, and falsely accuse us of various-isms.
Moreover, we must examine our own worldview for deception and illusions. The more clearly we see the reality of the world, the better we will be able to evaluate other worldviews.
Use our inalienable rights as a gauge
Let’s use our inalienable rights as a gauge to help us evaluate conflicting worldviews and their policies. We can learn to think and ask questions like the following:
Life: What will this do to support and protect the life of our citizens?
Liberty: What will that do to protect the liberty of our individual choice?
Pursuit of Happiness: How will it empower us to pursue our individual dreams and become the author of our own lives?
Need a spiritual awakening
At root, our problems are spiritual. There are times when psychiatry, medicine, or science cannot help us. Dr. Carl Jung understood this; writing to Bill W. (founder of A.A.), he said that at some point in our life, a spiritual experience would be the only way to save ourselves.
Here are some things the Bible tells us we can do to save ourselves and our country:
Humble yourself, therefore, under the mighty hand of God — 1 Peter 5:5
Cast all our anxiety upon Him, because He cares for you — 1 Peter 5:7
Be on the alert, resist the devil, and be firm in your faith — 1 Peter 5:8-9
Judith Doctor, RN, MSW, is an Arcadian author, speaker, and spiritual life mentor. President of Kairos Ministries, Inc. her live broadcasts can be heard monthly on Radio Horeb in Europe. Her books on dreams and forgiveness are available on Amazon and other online booksellers. www.judithdoctor.com|doctorj@judithdoctor.com.
