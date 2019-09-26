I joined an online group called Meet-Up to connect with area bike riders. Most of the rides, of course, are a distance from DeSoto, but it’s nice to get out and explore other areas and meet other riders.
A Sunday morning ride on the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail was listed as having three pace groups: A, B and C+. A’s are the race riders—on a good day with a tailwind I might be a C+. I sent a response that I’d be riding that Sunday morning ride.
Early on Sunday morning I drove my car about 40 miles south and met the group at Pioneer Trail Park at the northern end of the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail. The Mercer Trailhead is at 1688 Gasparilla Road in Port Charlotte. Look for a small parking area just past the shopping center at the intersection of State Road 776 and County Road 771. About a dozen riders were gathered just before 8 a.m. on this already blustery morning. I unracked my bike, checked the tires, loaded my gear and wheeled over to meet the riders. As soon as I saw the bikes and the rider kits (bicycle clothing, including special shoes that clamp onto the pedals), I knew it would be a challenge to keep up with this group.
When I ducked into the restroom, I imagined there was some discussion about what to do about the “C” rider. When I came out, the group was already wheeling off promptly at 8 a.m. Bike rides start on time! I scrambled to catch up with Paul DaCosta, owner of Real Bikes in Venice. The ride wasn’t listed as “no-drop,” which means slow riders aren’t left behind, but he graciously offered to hang back with me. As we talked, the lead group surged ahead.
This Rails-to-Trails project is a flat trail with easy road crossings. Mostly arrow straight, the trail is somewhat narrow, so always go single file when bikers approach from the opposite direction. Use caution at all crossings; the first three are major, at the remainder of the crossings I slowed and checked traffic and then rolled across. Three parking lots at both ends and midpoint offer restrooms, water, a small picnic pavilion and bike repair station with a pump.
The trail is 7.4 miles. At the end you can continue your ride by turning right on CR-771. Make a left on Boca Grande Causeway. Toll for bikes is $3, $6 for cars.
After going through the toll booth, you will ride over three bridges. The narrow causeway was not designed to include foot or bike traffic, but the speed limit is low and drivers are respectful. Watch out for the concrete swale with metal grates along the right edge of the bridge; for the most part you’ll need to stay in the lane. The ride to Boca Grande State Park at the end of Gasparilla Island is about 10 miles from the entrance of the causeway. For most of the distance there is a paved multi-modal path, also a narrow paved shoulder that is not a true bike lane—take your pick.
Expect golfcarts on the multi-modals; motorized vehicles are not allowed on the trail, except for electric mobility chairs or electric assist bicycles. Total trip from Pioneer Park to Boca Grande Lighthouse and back is about 34 miles.
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail’s first phase was officially opened on Nov. 20, 1999. The trail is located along the historical Charlotte Harbor & Northern Railroad easement parallel to CR-771/Gasparilla Road on the Cape Haze peninsula in Charlotte County. The recreational trail was the brainchild of Ann Mercer, and the north trailhead is dedicated to Dr. Robert D. and Ann Mercer.
The Peace River Phosphate Co. (owned by the American Agriculture Chemical Co. of New York) built the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad here in the early 1900s, primarily to ship phosphate ore from the mining areas inland at Mulberry through Arcadia to Gasparilla Island for further transport in deepwater ships from the Gulf of Mexico. Track was laid from Arcadia in a southwesterly direction to Gasparilla Island, and the long wooden railroad trestle at Gasparilla Pass became known as Placida Bridge. Railroad depots were built at Charlotte (now Murdock), Southland (now El Jobean), McCall, Placida and Boca Grande, and small communities sprouted up at these locations. The line was completed to Boca Grande on June 30, 1907, and then the rails were extended to South Boca Grande. By late 1908, a post office was established at South Boca Grande, and shipments of phosphate rock began from the loading dock in 1911.
McCall was platted as a railroad town in the general area of today’s Mercer Trailhead of the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail. It was named for C. B. McCall, who was a general freight and passenger agent at Boca Grande. Along with a turpentine camp and a sawmill, McCall was a flourishing little railroad town in the 1920s.
Placida has roots as a fishing camp in the 1870s, and additional settlers came to the community with the arrival of the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad. Postal service was extended to Placida in 1907, although service was erratic. Beginning in 1905, the railroad company built structures to serve its line and to house its workers during the construction effort. A bunkhouse for railroad section workers was constructed about the same year near the mouth of Coral Creek, and it is known today as the Placida Bunk House. The two-story wood-frame Florida Vernacular structure was constructed of local materials. Decay-resistant pine heartwood kept it standing through decades of weather and neglect. Relocated twice for its protection during the Coral Creek Bridge realignment project, it now sits at the Mercer Trailhead of the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail.
When Paul and I pulled into the parking lot of the state park, the other riders announced they were taking off in five minutes. I dismissed Paul and told him I’d have no trouble finding my way back, as I wanted to stop and explore and take photos. I met and talked with several locals on the more leisurely return trip. The strong crosswinds made the trek over the high bridges quite a challenge, but I dropped gears and scrambled to the top of each. As the morning progressed, the trail was now populated with joggers, walkers, dog walkers, and more casual bikers.
The trail offers an opportunity to go at a slower pace and reminisce about the pioneers who first came to this area.
Ride on
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail: Charlotte County Community Services, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-625-7529. www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov
