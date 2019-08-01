Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, they say the experts say. I say it’s possible, depending on what it is you eat for breakfast.
After all the snap, crackle and pop my old body makes when I struggle out of bed, the main thing on the mind of my taste buds is that heavenly liquid we call coffee, and the day is not officially underway until I’ve had a mug or two. That’s the main event where breakfast is concerned!
I admire those who have the patience to rustle up some grits, eggs, bacon, and toast every day. Most of my life, I barely had the patience to dump dry cereal in a bowl and drown it in milk. Then I went decades without even eating anything for breakfast, until a physician’s assistant told me I needed to eat something in the morning. Then I realized how long it is between supper and lunch the following day, and figured out why I’m hungry all the time.
So now it’s a container of flavored yogurt, to which I add granola and dried cherries. It’s no breakfast of champions, but it does keep my belly from gnawing on my backbone between meals!
What I remember about breakfasts from my childhood were the cereal boxes that contained prizes. Like Cracker Jack — remember that, too? Never mind that some cereals tasted like the boxes they came in. That was the price we had to pay to get the latest trinket, which was usually broken or discarded by the time the box was empty.
Some people are funny about what you can and can’t eat for breakfast. As for me, food tastes the same, no matter what time of day or night I eat it. I can wake up and eat cold pizza, right out of the fridge. It’s especially good when dredged through ranch dressing. My daddy loved to eat cold leftover fish for breakfast, and he’d sop it in syrup. And I thought it was good, too.
Ever wonder what the word “breakfast” means? If you sleep all night after eating supper, then wake up and eat, you are breaking your fast (fasting means not eating, of course). So, break + fast = breakfast. Now, don’t you feel a little smarter?
There seems to be an age-old argument about which is better, grits or cream of wheat. I truly believe it’s a regional matter, for most of us raised on this side of the Mason-Dixon line grew up with the former, while those from above it had the latter. I’ve heard many a person from up yonder talk about how nasty grits are. To be fair, I have tried cream of wheat. If anybody’s ever wondered what paper mache tastes like, that’s it. My tongue still threatens to take out a restraining order against me if I ever eat that again.
Who remembers the variety pack of cereal that offered about 10 different choices of miniature boxes of cereal? Those were good because you didn’t have to eat the same stuff every morning for weeks. Do you know why the cereal was enclosed in wax paper inside? Well, if you looked closely at the box, you’d see perforated lines that, when cut with a knife, converted the box into a little square bowl, and you poured your milk right into it and eat from that. Ain’t I a wealth of useless trivia?
I can’t finish this column without mentioning the king of breakfast meats — that sizzling, savory slice of scrumptiousness we know as bacon. I find it odd that it’s been around forever, and just in the past 10 years or so it has risen in such popularity that I fear the porcine population may someday be depleted. Heaven forbid!
I’ve made myself hungry just typing this, so I’m stopping here to find me some bacon, and if I don’t have any, I’m not above chugging a container of Bacon Bits.
Because in the words of that famous cereal mascot Tony the Tiger, “They’re grrrrrrrreat!!”
