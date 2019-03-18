Girls pick: Junior forward Cassandra Valdovinos.
Coach Steve Rickard said of his star: "Ever since she was a freshman, (Cassandra) has been like an extra coach on the field. She organizes the girls to get the maximum done at practice and leaves everything she has on the field. She is the kind of leader that I hope the other forwards watch and learn from."
Named to the Honorable Mention squad: Lupita Manriquez
