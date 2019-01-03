Did DeSoto County get fuzzy end of lollipop?

During the holiday season I had the chance to go through some old newspapers that I had accumulated. One was from Jan. 1, 2015, which was the issue that showed five DeSoto County football players as members of the first team on the Charlotte Sun All Area Football Team. Two more players were chosen as honorable mention members. It was the big year for Deionte Turner, as he was named the Charlotte Sun Player of the Year.
By coincidence, the very next day the Sun had the names and biographies of the All Area Team from this past season. I read through the names and was happy for them, especially those that I had followed since their days on the JV teams.
Several coaches, players and fans this year have asked me why none of the Bulldogs made the postseason team. I’ve tried to figure out any reason possible why the Bulldogs wouldn’t make the team ... and I hate to sound stupid, but all I can say “I don’t know.” I don’t know who made the selections and what they were based on. I am just a freelance writer and wasn’t asked about the players, so I am in the dark too. Maybe we can figure this out together.
At first I thought that since the Bulldogs are not in Charlotte County, then they weren’t eligible. However, Venice had 13 players on the team and they weren’t in Charlotte County. They made it to the playoffs, but DeSoto did too ... so that couldn’t be the reason.
Maybe the Bulldogs were a good group of players with no real stars on the team. However, Arnold Mele was the Sun Player of the Week during the season, so he should have at least gotten on the honorable mention team.
I thought that perhaps the Bulldogs weren’t in the paper’s coverage area and that would make them ineligible. But, then again, in the preseason preview of all of the teams, DeSoto was one of the teams covered as an area team.
I like the Charlotte Sun’s new sports editor. He has let me print DeSoto County football and basketball stories in the daily paper, so I would think the team would be considered an “area team.”
Maybe the Bulldogs didn’t have a good enough record? That couldn’t be the case, however, since their 7-3 record was the same as Port Charlotte’s ... and the Pirates had nine players on the team.
Could it be that the Bulldogs didn’t play any tough teams? Of their 11 games, including the kickoff classic, five of them were against teams that made it to the playoffs. So that couldn’t be the reason.
And DeSoto beat both Lemon Bay and North Port, yet they had a combined 12 players listed as first team or honorable mention. It could have been the fact that none of the voters for the All Area Team saw any of the Bulldogs’s games.
Mele scored three touchdowns against Lemon Bay, so somebody must have seen that performance. Against North Port, Mele had three interceptions. Both games he was the quarterback that led his team to victories in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Mele also ran back punts and kickoffs and was a defensive back, so he never had the chance to get off the field and rest. Later in the season he switched to wide receiver and played any position the team needed him at. Surely that kind of season should have gotten him at least an honorable mention on the team.
There were at least eight other players that could have gotten the postseason honor—but for some reason didn’t make it. With a small squad, the Bulldogs played both ways and didn’t have the luxury of resting before going back on the field. To think of the effort these players made by playing both ways and dominating at their positions, I can’t really say why none of them received any postseason honors.
It just seems like the Bulldogs got the “fuzzy end of the lollipop.”
