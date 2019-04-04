Two weeks ago I presented a column on using people’s names in conversation as words they sounded like, and I got more responses on it than I have had on anything in a long time. So, with that being said, I’m afraid you’re going to Seymour of this today, because I Doug up a few more ideas.
I Drew the conclusion that it’d Bea easier to Wright a sequel, in Lou of coming up with a whole new topic. But if you feel strongly against it, Sue me. Some folks probably read Part 1 and thought, I Betty won’t do that again. But when you saw this today, you said to yourself, “Andy did it anyway.”
After 37 years of cranking out weekly columns, the well does run a bit dry, and there are days when I can’t be Johnny-on-the spot with a fast idea, but then I con-Vince myself to get busy and can come up with something Justin the Nick of time. And I’d never Josh you about that.
There is an Art to everything—I’m living proof of that. Just when the chances of making my deadline look Slim, I make myself get Reggie-mented, type away like a fool in a hurry, and somehow come out smelling like a Rose, because I am then the Victor. Some Mae argue that point, but if what I throw together comes out as decent as something I’ve spent many hours on, I’d say that makes it even-Steven.
I know, there are those who think my weekly malarkey is a real Travis-ty, and would Bea happy to see me hauled off in a Patty wagon, rather than being Abel to crank out such craziness and still go Scott-free. If they did haul me off, would you Chip in for my bail money?
Writing isn’t something that’s in one’s Jeans, I’d say. Minnie is the time I’ve struggled for a topic to present, and then at the last minute, when my brain feels like it’s the Eve of destruction, something surfaces and I get a little Lee-way to Kerry on. There’s a Ty that binds the want to write and the ability to do so, and then those two forces don’t line up just right, it’s like they’re trying to Duke it out, and you don’t know how you’ll end up.
So, what Dewey do about that? You must address the gap between the two, and then somehow Bridgette. Don’t let it Rob you of your sanity—just start writing something, and then later tweak it into something you can make a Buck or two off of. Nobody wows readers all the time—you’ll have Lowes and highs, and once in awhile, you’ll hit a Homer out of the park.
You don’t have to Gussie up your writings or wrap them in a pretty Beau in order to please everyone. Just write from your heart, persevere through Rocky moments of writer’s block, and let it Flo. I can’t speak for all other writers, but as for like-minded ones I’ll just say, that’s Howie roll....
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.