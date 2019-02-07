If you’ve seen a lot of bright lights and commotion on the south side of town this week, it’s because you’ve ventured near enough to know that the DeSoto County Fair is up and running. The wonderful smell of carnival food may have even been what made you take notice. Old fair memories are timeless, and have been shared by many generations.
I recall in the late 1960s and early 1970s how exciting it was when the fair came to town. Generally, that signaled a very cold week—but who cared, as long as we were there? This annual event had much drawing power with the countless mechanical rides, games of chance, odd sideshows, and amazingly, the opportunity to leave with a goldfish in a plastic bag of water!
I was raised in Nocatee, four miles south of the much bigger Arcadia, and rarely got to town, unless it was for a haircut or to babysit my younger siblings in the hot car while our mama was shopping. So coming to town was a pretty big thing, especially if the fair was here. It didn’t take long to run through my small allotment of tickets, but I still had lots of fun hanging out with friends and taking it all in.
To me, fair food was always amazing. Yes, it was usually greasy and quite unhealthy, but there was something about the atmosphere that made it so good. In retrospect, I think the wafting aromas might’ve been enhanced with the smell of diesel fuel from the generators that operated all that machinery. Who could resist sausages cooked with onions and peppers, powdered/sugar-coated elephant ears, corn dogs dripping with mustard and ketchup, and those hamburgers grilled in the Lions Club booth? One thing I learned pretty fast was not to eat all that stuff and then crawl onto those tilting, rotating, shaky, spinning mechanical rides. Nope, “twirl-n-hurl” was never my thing.
Speaking of the Lions Club booth, I miss the old days when each local community had one. Fort Ogden was represented, as well as Nocatee, Brownville, and others, and on display were down-home items such as quilts, canned vegetables and jellies, and so forth. So many local organizations and churches had booths as well, and it was a week that celebrated so much about our community.
What we don’t have these days are the sideshows that were part of the fairs and carnivals back in the day, and that’s not a bad thing, I’d say. Pre-recorded barkers would invite/dare fair-goers to step inside the tents and see peculiar sights, and often our curiosity got the best of us and our tickets that were preciously few. We were promised viewings of oddities like two-headed calves, three-legged chickens, giant killer rats from the sewers of Paris, France, as well as somebody who weighed a quarter ton. What normal, curious teenager could resist such, especially when dared by his or her peers?
Today’s fairs are still great fun, and a wonderful opportunity to walk around and see folks you may not have crossed paths with in a while. Just like Walmart, except some of them won’t be in their pajamas. Well, hopefully not, anyway.
Take the kids, or the grandkids. Visit with friends, enjoy a corn dog, and maybe come home with a new pet goldfish. It’s small-town Americana, which is on the decline, so catch it while you can and make some memories.
