After watching the hatred of the radical Left and its pundits for years, I now understand why people like Judge Kavanaugh, Karen Pence and, oh yes, Sarah Palin scare them: it’s the faith factor. They have real faith in a living God, a faith that consistently informs their responses to life’s choices and challenges.
Looking back—the phenomenon that was Sarah
Back in 2008, I went to a Barnes & Noble to see Sarah Palin. Reporter Jason Horowitz from The Washington Post asked me why I wanted to see her. The evening before as I’d listened to pundits trying to explain the intensity of reactions to her, both on the right and on the left, I saw them struggling to put it into words.
I didn’t think they were seeing the phenomenon of Sarah correctly. It wasn’t so much about ideology, but about something else. So when the reporter stopped me, I was ready. He quoted my response in his Post story (italicized words in brackets are what I actually said).
“Judith Doctor, a spiritual therapist, said that Americans have mostly misunderstood Palin’s visceral appeal. ‘It has nothing to do with her politics, or her folksiness, or her looks,’ she asserted. ‘She’s alive inside, and that radiates energy, and people who are not psychologically alive inside are fascinated (terrified) by it. There’s a wire in those left-wing liberals that has never been quickened (made alive in their spirit), and Sarah’s got it.’”
A few days later, New York Times liberal columnist Maureen Dowd picked up my remarks and quoted me in her op-ed piece—”Palin’s Gut Outflanks Obama’s Brain. Visceral Has Its Value.”
Radioactive faith terrifies the Left
When Sarah first burst onto the national stage, an electric atmosphere developed wherever she spoke. According to Norman Vincent Peale, “An electric atmosphere develops whenever spiritual power is released.”
Because of her faith, Palin was alive in every dimension of her being—spirit, soul, and body. She functioned from her heart, drawing upon the well of living water that Jesus Christ promised.
In a later op-ed piece, Dowd opined that Gov. Palin was “dynamic,” while President Obama appeared to be “static.” In other words, she was life-giving, while he was empty on the inside, spiritually dead.
Sarah inspired people, bringing hope to many. Our hearts thrilled to her American story—her rugged individualism, can-do attitude, and optimistic faith in a living God.
But the Left was terrified by her radioactive aliveness, because it exposed their own deadness. They didn’t have what she had—that life-giving energy radiating from inside her—and they knew it.
Since they did not know how to defend against it, they worked to destroy her character. She was vilified by the media, hated by pro-abortion activists, and shunned by people in her own party.
Optimism for the future
According to Stuart Miller, “Faith is the force behind our American character! We are inheritors of a national tradition that is ultimately spiritual in origin—faith in God, in ourselves, in our nation, and in our future” This is what made American great. (Understanding Europeans).
Kavanaugh, Pence, and Palin stand in stark contrast to the people who worked to destroy them. These courageous people are the genuine article. They show us what deep-seated faith in God looks like. Here are eight ways we can see their faith manifested:
1. Their faith is evident in their optimistic nature.
2. Their whole orientation is towards life, nourishing and promoting it at every level.
3. Their love for people demonstrates an outgoing interest in others.
4. They are grounded in reality, not living in their own narcissistic world.
5. They are authentic and genuine, not playing a role.
6. They don’t hide their religious values, believing they have a place in public life.
7. They are unafraid, nor bound by political correctness.
8. Their stories reveal the power of one person who knows who they are and their purpose in life.
Life is a choice, and we must choose
Humanist Erich Fromm says, “There is no more fundamental distinction between people, psychologically and morally, than those who love life and those who hate life.” (The Heart Of Man)
In the Bible, God makes us aware of the importance of this choice. He says our choice will affect not only us, but our children.
“I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. So choose life in order that you may live, you and your descendants, by loving the Lord your God, by obeying His voice and by holding fast to him.” (Deuteronomy 30:19-20)
Judith Doctor, RN, MSW, is an Arcadian author, speaker, educator and spiritual life mentor. Her books on dreams and forgiveness are available on Amazon and other online booksellers. She can be followed on Facebook at Christian Dream Interpretation, reached by email at doctorj@judithdoctor.com, or at www.judithdoctor.com.
