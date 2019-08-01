Driving down a country road, we stopped and went into a farmhouse. An old woman was rocking a baby. An elderly man strode in and asked, “Do you know what we are doing here?”
I shook my head no. He explained: “We are producing audio/video media.”
“Like PJTV (formerly Pajamas Media, an online television & video network)?” I asked. I went on to tout my radio experience, hoping he’d be interested.
Unimpressed, he said, “We are breaking new ground here.”
And I awoke. This was only a dream — until I decided to use my faith and live it.
Launched my online e-course
In our spiritual journey, there are two things we need to become expert in: how to use our faith and the working of the Holy Spirit. Using faith is one of the most important themes in the New Testament, mentioned over 250 times.
So recently I launched my first interactive e-course Using Our Faith. Online video technology enables me to see and talk with the students as I explain what faith is and how it works. How wonderful it is to watch the faces of people, from four different countries, light up as they share their stories of faith, as well as their disappointments and difficulties with faith.
After our last class, my husband Gerald wrote the following:
Receiving grace beats grasping for faith
“Based on the Scripture that says without faith it is impossible to please God, I condemned myself to a life of failure. Don’t seem to have much faith, so the Almighty must be displeased with me. I know the Master said it takes only a mustard seed’s worth, but it seems like a lot more is required.
“According to another verse, He spits lukewarm folks straight out of His mouth. Two strikes against me, and it’s still only mid-morning here in South Central Florida (where you would certainly never describe the outdoor temperature in summer as merely lukewarm).
“What I struggle with is the understanding that it takes a lot of faith to get things done in the kingdom of God. Heal the sick, cast out demons, set captives free, establish a base of health, wealth, and well-being right here in my own life and in the lives of those I love the most. It ain’t happening like I think it should, so I feel condemned.
Condemnation hinders faith
“On a recent morning, my wife and I prayed together and rebuked the spirit of condemnation out of my life. I come out of agreement with that junk, and I trust that God will continue to pour out his abundant grace on me, as He has many times in the past.
“The clear decision I made was to stop trying to make faith happen, and instead simply look to the grace and mercy of God for my life. Sometimes we refer to that as surrender.
“The Scripture says “faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of Christ.” (Rom 10:17) So my job is not to conjure up faith by my own efforts, straining to make it happen. My task is to listen, hear, and receive the word of the Lord when it comes to me. Then I’ll have the faith I need.
“If a new, increased sense of peace and joy is to be trusted, I have been launched to a better, higher level since that morning. I feel closer to God. I am not struggling to find faith.
“I know that God will make it happen when it’s the right time — his time. Hey, you don’t suppose that’s faith, do you?” (Gerald Doctor)
Faith grows, if we use it
The great truth is that faith is a gift from God: “I say to everyone man among you not to think more highly of himself than he ought to think; … as God has allotted to each a measure of faith.” (Romans 12:3)
“This gift, if not used, will be lost, because unused, unapplied faith fast gives way to unbelief. Most of God’s laws, especially those in nature, teach that anything dammed up becomes unusable.
“Unused faith will become rusty if left alone and, when buffeted by the storms of life, will be too weak to prevail. However, if we use our faith constantly in praise and in verbal expression, it will not only meet the challenge of life … but will increase.” (Unknown)
To learn more about faith, download my Study Notes: https://judithdoctor.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Using-Your-Faith-Study-Notes.pdf
Judith Doctor, RN, MSW, is an Arcadian author, speaker, educator and spiritual life mentor. Her books on dreams and forgiveness are available on Amazon and other online booksellers. She can be followed on Facebook at Christian Dream Interpretation, reached by email at doctorj@judithdoctor.com or on the web at www.judithdoctor.com.^p
