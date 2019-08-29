Well, here we Floridians are, midway through the annual fight or flight portion of the year known as hurricane season. And something named Dorian is brewing in the Atlantic and eyeballing us.
Here we go again.
Didn’t we just observe the 15th anniversary of when Hurricane Charley rampaged through our county like Godzilla taking a stroll through downtown Tokyo? I think that very long stretch between Hurricane Donna in 1960 and Hurricane Charley in 2004 may have spoiled us a little, or at least lulled us into a false sense of security. But now everything is up in the air. Or at least it could be, flying all around if we get blasted again.
You know the drill. Stock up on water, batteries, and non-perishable food. Batten down the hatches by boarding up windows, or closing shutters and awnings, fill your vehicle up with gas, and secure anything outside that you don’t want to wind up in the next county. Praying is a good idea, too, and I’m not being facetious about that at all.
Put together a drill in case your home has extensive damage, such as losing a wall or the roof. Find a shelter ahead of time, in case you need to retreat to that, and don’t forget bedding and your medications. Or you may just want to toss your valuables and pets into your car with a cooler full of sandwiches and sodas and make a run for the state line.
This column was submitted Tuesday, with the latest forecast looking like Tropical Storm Dorian is focusing on Florida and it should be visiting the Bahamas by this Saturday. By Sunday night, it will hopefully have passed by or through our state at nowhere near hurricane strength. The last weather map prediction had a host of possible paths. In fact, there so many that it looked like a bunch of spaghetti was attacking our state and none of the noodles were the same color. Hopefully, the worst we’ll get is some wind and rain, neither of which we need.
Plywood has been flying off the shelves of hardware stores this week, as usual. Generators are being dusted off and readied, and portable grills are on call in case they’re needed to prepare meals for awhile. Finally, we have a new topic to demand our attention, and we can give politics a rest.
We native Floridians are pretty resilient, most having weathered a few hurricanes during our lifetime, and we’ll survive to thrive again, should we suffer any damage. New residents to the Sunshine State may be rethinking having put down roots here. Therein lies the answer. If you’re going to put down roots, put ‘em down deep so they’ll survive whatever storms of life come our way. It is who we are and what we do. We stand our ground and work our way through any and all things, just as our ancestors who settled this state that was nothing but palmettos, pines, alligators and mosquitoes at one time.
Here’s wishing the best for all of us, and hopefully only our rain gauges will get a workout. Let us focus on our commonalities, rather than our differences, and get through this. Together.
