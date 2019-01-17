January is a great month for looking skyward. A blood moon coincides with a supermoon starting Sunday, for instance.
Many times over the years budding amateurs have approached me, telling me they want to buy an astronomical telescope to study the night sky. “That’s great,” I tell them ... but always adding that, “amateur astronomers must spend their money wisely.”
So answer these questions first ... and be brutally honest.
First ask yourself what area of study interests you the most—planets, solar, lunar or deep-space photography. Answer this question honestly and it will guide you in your equipment purchases. Also, equipment size and weight are something to consider, what can you handle comfortably. A telescope and mount that is very heavy and hard to manage will stay in the closet most of the time and will be of no use to anyone.
Secondly, are you willing to suffer a bit for this pursuit? Remember astronomy is generally an outdoor hobby that will put you out in all kinds of conditions while you try and be in the right place at the right time with the best you have, often at wee hours of the morning. Fatigue goes hand in hand with astronomy, especially if you do photography. I have stood ankle deep in pig manure for hours to get my shot.
Astrophotography requires a great deal of special equipment and fine adjustments, often in the cold or fending off swarms of hungry mosquitoes.
If you are satisfied with visual observations, a Dobsonian telescope and mount is a very fine choice. This was developed by John Dobson, the “father of street astronomy.” The Dobsonian is a low-cost, portable Newtonian telescope. A great deal of money was saved in its construction by way of a simple alt-AZ mount, which is often made from plywood that does not have the ability to track the stars. But a Dobsonian still offers a large aperture and, often, fine optics. Mr. Dobson wanted to make astronomy affordable to the average man. John is known as “the father of street astronomy” because he would often take his telescope to parking lots or the street where he could give people their first views of the rings of Saturn or craters on the moon. John wanted to inspire others.
Solar astronomy is something that must be done with great care. NEVER look at the sun without proper filters or a solar safety wedge. Your eyes can be damaged in an instant. Solar astronomy does have its benefits. The first thing you notice is that you are working in the daylight and the warmth of the sun. Solar flares, sunspots and surface features on the sun are always changing.
Popular Schmidt Cassegrain telescopes offer portability and large aperture, good for deep space ... but, in my view, they fall short in planetary imaging when compared to, my favorite, refractors.
Newtonian telescopes use mirrors that must be re-aluminized, and realigned (collimated) from time to time. But refractors use lenses that, like jewels, last forever. Refractors are among the most expensive, however, but offer some of the finest views of the heavens. Refractors are often long in their design, placing the observer low to the ground (depending on how they are mounted), giving them the nickname “neck-breakers.” Optical designs have changed over the years and some refractors are now short.
If your interest lies in viewing or imaging the planets, a Maksutov Cassegrain telescope (MAK) is a great choice. It uses both lenses and mirrors in a folded optical design. And it offers high-contrast images of the planets, similar to a refractor at a far lesser cost.
Lastly and, to me, most important is your mount. To do photography, I recommend a German Equatorial Mount (GEM). I have seen many amateurs discouraged by a cheap, shaky, unstable mount. Buy the best you can get. I use Losmandy GM-8 mounts—very fine. Your mount can also be used as a camera tracker, keeping a normal camera and lens on target by compensating for the earth’s rotation and offering some of the most beautiful wide-angle images of the sky.
Back in the day when I ordered my first telescope, I waited over a year for it to arrive. I was anxious, of course, but it was the best thing that could have happened to me, as I read everything about astronomy over that period I could find. I studied the sky with my dad’s old 7x50 binoculars. My telescope choice back then was an 8-inch Newtonian, with a 3-inch guide scope on a fair German equatorial mount. Lucky for me it was a good old setup ... until I discovered refractors, and fell in love with them. I sold everything and bought a 5-inch apochromatic refractor that I have to this day.
Lessons learned—do your research before you buy and let your interests guide your purchases.
Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, a former Arcadian living today in Sedona, Arizona
