What happens when you mix food and crime?
Well, you get the most-read story ever on Sun Newspapers websites.
The #1 story is about a Prime Serious Steak server allegedly using stolen credit cards to make gift card purchases. If you have been reading this column for a few months, you already know that stories about restaurants and grocery stores get read a lot. So do crime stories.
Reporter Anne Easker, who wrote the story, was not surprised when I told her she had written the most-read story ever (since we started keeping track two years ago.) She looked at me and said, “Well, it is food and crime.” She is so right.
I don’t want to give away too much about the story but I will give you a tip if you plan a life of crime: Don’t commit the crime in work clothes that say where you work. Just don’t.
You can read the story — and learn how he allegedly got the credit cards — at: bit.ly/2uy3VNY
Here is the rest of the Top Five:
2 Cop cars go stealth: Have you seen the insignia appear on some local cruisers?
In last week’s column, I wondered aloud whether this would appear in the Top Five again. And, presto, it did.
This is about the practice some law enforcement departments are implementing where they put police decals on their vehicles but the decals are almost invisible during the day. In other words, you can’t tell it is a law enforcement vehicle. At night, if your headlight hits the decal, it does show up. But not during the day.
As you can guess, there are people who think this is ingenious, and there are others who think this is sneaky.
To read the story and make your own conclusion, visit: bit.ly/32nLlof
3 Child porn suspect darts in front of semi, is killed
I was going to summarize this story but Venice Gondolier editor Scott Lawson, who wrote the story, did it for me in his first paragraph:
“A man who said ‘What a bummer’ when authorities questioned him about child pornography died early Monday when he apparently walked in front of an oncoming semi along Interstate 75.”
In the comments that I saw people leave on the Facebook post, many were sad that the semi-driver had to experience that.
To learn why the man who died, Gerald Nicolas, had been arrested a few days prior, read the story at: bit.ly/2VkgV4z
4 Murdock Village takes shape. West Port builders commit to first homes, $200K to $300K
You guys (and gals) seem to really love Murdock Village. Every time we write about plans for Murdock Village, the story is generally in the Top Ten, if not the Top Five. In this case, the article is making a second appearance in the Top Five.
This story focuses on the first 779 homes to be built and where they will go. I’m guessing a ton of you forwarded this story to friends who want to move here, especially because it comes with a map.
To get all the details (and perhaps forward the story to friends), visit: bit.ly/3a34VZp
5 Great Lakes has landed on Manasota Key
If you live near the beach in the Manasota Key area, last week was a time of rejoicing for you. The beach there has been shrinking but now Great Lakes Dredging and Dock has showed up with amazing equipment to put more sand on the beaches. (Seriously, you need to visit the story online to see the photos of the equipment on the water.)
The beaches are going to get bigger and be more enjoyable for visitors. But the company in charge of this operation needs to keep a steady pace because everything must be done by May 1, when turtle nesting season starts.
To get more details and see the photos, visit: bit.ly/2TdHLsH
