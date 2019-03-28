Sometimes folks tell us to “beware the Ides of March.” Well, that pretty much passes by uneventfully, but the next date we really ought to be leery about is April 1, and you know what that means—foolish folly that makes fools of many. Me included.
Of course we fell for lame admonishments such as, “Your shoe’s untied,” or, “You’ve got something in your teeth.” From there we grew into the prank phone call phase, wherein you could call the store and ask if they had Prince Albert (a loose-leaf tobacco) in the can. And when they said “yes,” you’d tell them they better let him out. Same goes for calling random numbers to ask if their refrigerator was running, and then warn them that they better go catch it. You get the gist.
My childhood buddies and I were never bound to the first day of April. Why only have that kind of fun only once a year? So any calendar day was fair game, as was any sucker we could get to fall for a prank of some sort.
I scared a few people with the old “dead finger in the box” trick, where you cut a hole in the bottom of a box small enough to fit into your palm, stick your middle finger through it, wrap it with gauze, and make fake blood to go around the base. I’d approach someone, take the lid off the box, and say “Wanna see a dead finger?” When they leaned in for a look, that’s when the finger would jump up at them and I’d get whacked, or at least chased around, because they didn’t think it was nearly as funny as I did.
Another classic was to find someone who was sleeping and deposit some shaving cream in their dominant hand. Then all you had to do was tickle their nose a little with a piece of string, and they’d go to scratch it in their sleep and wind up sucking that stuff right up their nose. And they’d come up fighting for air, every time. The hardest part was watching their nose twitch just before it all went down, and trying not to wake them up by stifling your giggles.
Whoopie cushions, joy buzzers, and fake rubber vomit never had a thing on my friends and I. One time at Englewood Beach we’d swam all afternoon with friends, and after the gals went into the bathroom to shower and change, I took some leftover potato salad and emptied it in front of the door. When they walked out, I distracted them by calling their names and they stepped right in it. Imagine that stuff squishing between the toes of your bare feet and what you might’ve thought it was. Now imagine them screaming and chasing after you. Yes, it was so worth it.
My daddy had a mischievous streak in him, too. One time he called his boss’s phone (when the boss wasn’t home) and began telling a long story—his version of “The Three Little Pigs,” except he substituted his boss and coworkers for the characters. When the allotted time on the answering machine ran out, he called back and continued. He did this over and over until he ended the story, and all his boss could do was shake his head. Original, for sure.
My friends and I used to ride around a lot in the early 1970s, and one of them had one of those all-powerful spotlights that plugged into the cigarette lighter of the vehicle. I mean that sucker was bright, too—I bet it could be seen from outer space. My friend with the light and I rode by the home of another buddy on a few occasions at night, knowing he’d be sitting in the living room, watching TV, and facing the road with the front door open. We’d ease by, get even with the door, and blast him with the blinding beam, then speed away. Of course, he’d run out on the front porch, trying to see who it was, but couldn’t see a thing because his eyeballs had just been royally zapped.
Okay, I better end this now before I run out of room. Actually, I’m stopping so I don’t incriminate myself further. Happy April Fools’ Day ... y’all be careful out there!
