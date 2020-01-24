South Florida State College is pleased to have Cross Creek RV Resort in Arcadia as the host of the 2020 Heartland Senior Games Mah Jongg Tournament.
This will be the first time that a Senior Games event has been hosted in DeSoto County.
Last year, mah-jongg enthusiasts competed in Lake Placid. Several of those players had traveled from Cross Creek and led by Theresa Mansfield enthusiastically volunteered to host the 2020 event. Mansfield made a quick phone call to Jacky Wallace, activities director at Cross Creek, who was more than happy to have mah-jongg players from across the Heartland visit their park and enjoy Cross Creek hospitality.
The drive will be a little further for players from Sebring, but those in Bowling Green, Wauchula, Zolfo Springs and Arcadia will appreciate having a shorter journey this year.
As well as the chance to play with old friends and meet new mah-jongg players, participants will be served coffee and donuts prior to play and will break for a complimentary lunch. If you want to play, you must sign up by Jan. 30.
Those 50 and older interested in competing in other Heartland Senior Games events are reminded that registration will be closing for singles bowling at Bowl of Fun Lanes in Wauchula on Jan. 27 and for doubles and mixed doubles on Feb. 3.
Other registration deadlines are: shuffleboard—Jan. 29, cycling—Feb. 1, table tennis—Feb. 6, 5K + track & field—Feb. 8, swimming—Feb. 10, tennis—Feb. 11, and bridge—Feb. 14.
One registration fee of $25 allows competitors to take part in as many events as they wish. As well as receiving a dri-fit shirt and lunch at many of the events, medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each five year age/gender bracket.
Register at www.southflorida.edu/heartlandseniorgames.
For assistance, call 863-784-7032 or 863-784-7466, or email communityeducation@southflorida.edu.
Many have had problems navigating the online sign-up. Please don't let that stop you. Simply pick up the phone and call the college at the numbers above. Tina or Debbie will make registration as easy as possible for you.
As you are reading this, remember that not all of your friends and neighbors read the local paper or check online updates. Please take a moment to share this information with anyone you know who enjoys competing.
