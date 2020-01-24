Fresh take: Arcadia Garden Club minutes, 'Oh, what fun!' Next up Feb. 3

As always, let me start by saying, "This isn’t your Granny’s garden club!" Oh, what fun the Arcadia Garden Club has!
At our January meeting, local historian, storyteller and author Carol Mahler gave a fascinating presentation of what Florida pioneers ate that could be found in the wild. As a fifth-generation Floridian, I must say that we ate many of these goodies when I was growing up. I still love a good pot of swamp cabbage for a holiday treat!
This month has brought many temperature extremes. I saw a post on Facebook that summed up many of our thoughts. Gardener: “You can’t have all 4 seasons in a week!” Florida: “Here. Hold my sweet tea and watch this!"
We chuckle, but know the challenges of having our air-conditioner on one day, our windows open the next, the heater on the following day, and our air-conditioner back on the day after. It stresses us, the wildlife, AND our plants!
While we have been fortunate that we have not had freezes nor heavy frosts this season, it can change in a blink of an eye. We may be tempted to prune, fertilize, and plant on those gloriously warm days, but we need to wait just a bit longer. Old Florida folk wisdom dictates that we need to wait until after the February full moon to be safe. The Old Farmer’s Almanac states that the best days in February 2020 to plant above-ground plants are Feb. 23-25.
Garden Club News: Our upcoming meeting will be on Monday, Feb. 3, at noon, and will feature speakers from the Peace River Wildlife Center. Come learn what we can do to help protect our wildlife, what to do if we find an injured animal, and other relevant information. Our club is known for great presenters, amazing food, fun people, beautiful plants and seeds that members share, and members who are happy to share their knowledge and experience. Come join us at 1005 W Magnolia Street! It’s a blast!
We had a great time at our first sip-and-paint class. Approximately 30 of us gathered to try our hands at painting a butterfly. For some of us, it was the first time we ever held a paintbrush. Others showed off their skills and picked up new techniques. Ms. Priscilla (McDaniel) and her son Franky went around to each of us with an encouraging word and helpful hints.
We are looking forward to having more of these events, so if you missed this one, be on the lookout for the announcement of our next class.
