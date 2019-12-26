Fresh take: Luke Wilson's Christmas takes, Shopping till you drop, wassailing, and figgy pudding

The Christmas season is a time for a great many people to celebrate, though not all do it for the same reason.
That being said, it's a time of year when most folks are a bit happier, a bit kinder, and a bit more reflective. And of course a bit more broke after all that gift shopping, and maybe a bit worn out from fighting fellow combative consumers during Black Friday sales. Christmas colors may be red and green, but sometimes they're black and blue.
There are those who can't wait to begin counting down the days, even months in advance. These are often the same ones who fire up the Christmas music way too soon, decorate their lawns with stuff so bright that it can be seen from the space station, and buy cute little holiday outfits and force their innocent pets to wear them.
I am not one of those folks, though I'm far from being a Scrooge. And "Bah, humbug!" isn't even in my vocabulary. Moderation is the key.
I'm still one of those old-fashioned guys who sends out Christmas cards via snail mail (remember those?). I still believe gifts should be opened on Christmas day, rather than the night before, though it's fine if you believe and practice otherwise. When I was a kid, it was hard enough to fall asleep on Christmas Eve, wondering what Santa would bring. I can't I imagine opening toys on December 24th, and then being told to go to bed, and that I could play with them tomorrow. Child abuse, for real!
It looks like we won't be getting a white Christmas here in Southwest Florida, yet again. That's just as well because we don't have hills to go sledding down, here in these flatlands. And now that I think of it, we don't have sleds, either, so it's just as well.
How was your Christmas shopping experience this year? Were you smart, and bought gifts throughout the year in order to avoid the maddening crowds and having to forego your December bills in order to get something for everybody? Or were you like most people and put it off until the eleventh hour? By then, you were on a shopping rampage, grabbing anything that even remotely resembled something that somebody might be glad to get. And you whipped out the plastic to pay for it all, making it your New Year's Resolution to not even look at the receipt totals until 2020. Don't fret; you're in lots of good (albeit poor) company.
One of the old Christmas songs mentions figgy pudding. I think it's "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," and I think I have no idea what figgy pudding is. I would like to see a list of ingredients first, and then I might give it a shot. If it tastes anything like a good old Fig Newton bar, get out of my way because I've just found a new favorite dessert!
Another obscure thing about the season is the song title "Here We Go, a-Wassailing." I had no idea what that meant until I called upon the all-knowing Google. All I knew was that I wasn't about to load up with anybody to go a-wassailing until I made sure it wasn't illegal, costly or painful. Well, it turns out there's two definitions. The first description of this mysterious verb is, "Drink plentiful amounts of alcohol and enjoy oneself with others in a noisy, lively way." The second is, "Go from house to house at Christmas, singing carols." I can't say that I'll be doing either this year. I'll be too busy waiting by my mailbox with anxiety, fretting on whether or not I'll get a Christmas card out of the blue and I won't have time to reciprocate!
With the earth's population now nearing eight billion, I sometimes wonder how that jolly old elf from the North Pole keeps up with everybody. And then I remember how technology is advancing faster than anybody can keep up with and I realize that our internet devices see us when we're sleeping and Alexa knows when we're awake. Well-played, Santa, well-played.
