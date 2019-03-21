“How many hours do you expect to spend fighting during your life together?” I asked the prospective bride and groom sitting across the desk from me.
Surprised, they laughed.
Not many who plan for marriage talk about the time they may lose in coming battles. Perhaps if they did there would be fewer home breakups.
A woman speaking to me on the phone blurted: “I’m disgusted with you.”
“That’s a terrible waste of time,” I replied, kindly, in an effort to remind her that time is too precious to waste in useless anger and conflict.
A dying queen is said to have cried, “Millions in money for an inch of time.”
How many of your remaining hours do you expect to spend in a negative, critical or depressed mood?
Is this a needless question?
Perhaps not!
You may even enjoy being down or down on others but there is a better way to live.
Positively!
“Sounds good,” you may be thinking, but how does one achieve this positive peace of mind?
What’s the secret of living peacefully?
I recommend simply practicing the presence of God.
Start each day giving thanks for your blessings.
Become active in a church and contribute to its work in your community.
In his book, “Secrets of the Spirit,” author Ray Stedman says at a time when he was going through a tough time five words of Jesus turned his life around: “Let not your heart be troubled.”
While these words had long been familiar to him, Stedman found personal power in them to bring peace. What familiar words of wisdom lurk in your mind awaiting your application of their power to set you free from stress and sorrow?
God also meets us in times of thankfulness.
How many things can you name that make you thankful?
The moment we begin thanking God for His present blessings, we are on our way out of the pits because thanksgiving cancels negativism.
When I awake in the morning knowing that my family members are well and have lived safely through the night I can count enough blessings to keep me positive all day.
Most of us have times ahead in hospital rooms or doctor’s waitingrooms. If this is not one of those times, it is a time for thanksgiving, a period to be filled with praise.
Jesus taught His disciples to be thankful for daily bread. If there is food on the table, this is a day for praise … not pouting.
Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. An anthology containing over one hundred of his best columns, “Everywhere You Go There’s a Zacchaeus Up a Tree,” is now available at your local or online bookseller. Contact us at rcministry@ameritech.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.