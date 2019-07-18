Good times at the ballpark! By STEVE KNAPP Arcadian Sports Editor 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Ashley Davis had an injured leg, but was still smiling as she reached second base. PHOTOS BY STEVE KNAPP PHOTOS BY STEVE KNAPPTJ Taylor is happy as he waits on deck, even happier knocking a homer in this at-bat. Kayla Gibson (left) and Malyssa Jeter give each other a high five taking the field in their game. Ruben and Theresa Esparza relax and enjoy watching their family members play ball. Qua Ridley, Kayla Tanner, Adie Barrera and Desarae Omar enjoy the game from the stands. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Softball is a game. And games are supposed to be fun. Here are some keepsake moments of players and fans enjoying themselves at an adult league softball game. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Ride & Slide for Arcadia at Mustang Promise ranch Police beat Man sent to prison for 12 years for gas station break-in Man charged with falsely reporting crime, smuggling drugs in jail Man in prison 18 months for Walmart theft 'Go as fast as you can. Go as fast as you can. Go. Go. Go...' Facebook Comments State adds bite to shark fishing rules Movie guide: What's opening this week End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle How food truck owners beat the heat Five bucks gets presidential debate visit Truck flips at 70/17 Homeless camp cleared at former Winn-Dixie Corizon not doing its job at county jail DeSoto Co. obituaries, 07/11/19, Goodwin Westberry Bouncehouse: DeSoto Mens Basketball, Camp Koonce Exercise to manage anxiety and depression Friday Night Lights with Pee Wees and Juniors 4-H Dairy Daze day camp, whose milk is golden? Is ‘gotten’ rotten? and other refreshers (Grammar Guy), 07/11/19 Help wanted: US Census Bureau needs you! Few choice words, learning biking lingo Can we talk? Celebrate July 4th, in spite of ... (part 2) DeSoto Co. ag briefs, 07/11/19 Rooting out invaders, invasive lantana DeSoto business briefs, 07/11/19 DeSoto letters, 07/11/19 State mobilizes in Hep A battle Hike into pioneer history at Rye Preserve, Arcadia day-tripping Fishing story to remember, 'unforgettable experience' Washington’s vision at Valley Forge—America’s destiny? Lexus's RX 450 L, roomy and classic quality, Len Ingrassia, 07/11/19 Luke Wilson cartoon, 07/11/19 5 brilliant household uses for hairspray Arcadia wishes America happy birthday! No. 243 ... and counting Fuel prices dip, FDOT's new commuter app APD says man threatened another with gun Man arrested second time in a month Man held on drug, weapons charges Police beat Jones gets 2-year sentence on drug, weapon charges Mustang Promise ranch, horsing around is healthy I scream, we all scream about contaminated ice cream, Luke Wilson, 07/11/19 Arcadia HPC minutes, next up on Aug. 12 Two teens charged with armed robbery over pot Arcadia woman charged with selling coke in Charlotte Nuco gets tax break, ground-breaking by October History's mysteries: Who lived at 618 E. Oak St.? How to grow your own fruits and vegetables from food scraps Latest e-Edition The Arcadian To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.