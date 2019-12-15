The story at #1 is so good and so well-written that I’m going to struggle with not giving away too much. I don’t want to ruin it for you if you haven’t read the article.
So let me set the scene for you. It’s a quiet, lazy morning at Atwater Elementary School as parents drop off their children for a day of learning and fun.
Then, suddenly, one minivan speeds up, goes through a fence, over an embankment and into a large pond with a gator in it.
The van then floats. Floats!
But everybody knows it won’t float for long. If somebody doesn’t do something fast, the lone woman inside is going to be in serious danger.
And then something amazing happens.
And this is where I must stop. You need to read the story to be amazed at just how this woman was saved — and how quickly it happened.
I know. I’m being a meanie. But you really have to read the story. It’s like reading an adventure story.
You can read the story at:
OK, here are this week’s Top Five stories:
1 Woman rescued at school retention pond
Not gonna lie, I changed the headline slightly for this column so I don’t give away the ending. The headline originally said how she was saved.
I can tell you that what happened normally takes mass organization and can take a long time to develop. The fact that tons of people did what they did in just a few minutes is breathtaking.
If anybody has video of what happened, I would love to get that and post it so everybody can learn how to react in a situation like this.
Again, you can read the story at: bit.ly/36mAmfp
2 Statewide rate of HIV third-highest in nation
I was a bit surprised to see this story come in at #2 because I thought the fact that Florida having one of the highest number of HIV cases in the country is common knowledge.
Almost 1,500 people in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties are living with HIV.
For me, the most interesting part of the story is the chart that comes with the article, showing how you can get HIV and also show where you can not^p get HIV.
For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you can’t get HIV from air or water; saliva, sweat, tears or closed-mouth kissing; insects or pets; or sharing toilets, food or drinks.
Want to learn more? Read the story at: bit.ly/36mPSYQ
3 Where are Sunseeker construction workers from?
One our readers had a simple question. They saw all the people working on the gigantic Sunseeker project and wanted to know where all those people were coming from.
Great question.
Three hotel structures with 783 rooms and suites is slated to open for business in the spring of 2021, but the main structures could be done a lot sooner, Allegiant President John Redmond told shareholders in October.
Further on into the resort construction, some 800 people are expected on the 22-acre site, said Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Grey. Trades include electrical, plumbing, concrete, plastering and stucco.
So where are the workers coming from? Well, getting that answer was rough. Take a look at the story and see how many sources the reporter had to interview to even get a sliver of an answer. Read the story at: bit.ly/2sZ9Ie8
4 Man convicted in Englewood masked robbery
You guys (and gals) certainly love your mysteries.
In May of 2018, two people managed to walk into a Walmart, take electronics out of the boxes and place them under piles of clothes in their shopping cart.
Then they walked out of the store through the garden center. The couple were dressed so well that determining their identity was seemingly impossible.
But then a deputy noticed a single tattoo. And he knew who it belonged to — Justin Richardson.
Bam! Mystery solved. You need to read the story to see how the mystery unfolded and then where the two people were found. Read it at: bit.ly/349bOVQ
5 Rats take over abandoned Punta Gorda Isles home
OK, there is no way you could have visited one of our websites, seen this story and said, “Naaa, I’m not going to read that.”
If we write a story about rats infesting a home so badly that the city has to get involved, you know you want to read it.
My favorite part of this story is the video online. There is a particular video of this rat walking down the sidewalk and somebody is trying to scare it with a broom.
The rat could care less there is a human with a broom. I swear I can hear the rat yelling, “Hey, I’m walking here!”
I know. I’m very funny. You can read this mini horror story at: bit.ly/342MnVO
