Not a week goes by that we don’t see Christianity and its values under attack. Recently it was Karen Pence, wife of our vice president, and Brian C. Buescher, an Omaha-based lawyer nominated to the U.S. District Court.
Pence, because she’s teaching in a Christian school that upholds biblical views on marriage; Buescher, because he belongs to a Catholic organization advocating sanctity of life and marriage.
Where are the voices to defend them? Who will speak up for them? What has happened to the voices of the quiet majority who love their God, their faith, and their values?
Five robbers
The authors of Christ Centered Therapy note that “secular, humanistic, atheistic, agnostic and Eastern forms of spiritually are accepted because they are regarded as politically correct. But the values and worldview of Christianity on which this culture is based are increasingly met with hostility.”
I agree with them. In recent years, we have seen the rapid rise of five popularly accepted movements that are influencing our attitudes, behaviors, and ways of thinking. These movements have become deeply entrenched in our culture without our really being aware of them.
We must understand these movements if we want to keep our cultural and spiritual heritage as a free people — free to speak our honest beliefs and opinions without fear of reprisal.
1.
Multiculturalism
While in graduate school (2005), I was schooled in multiculturalism, which emphasizes the distinctiveness and value of other cultures, while denigrating our own American story and heroes. In attitudes and words, many professors disrespect and belittle our national heritage, our legacy of faith in a Creator.
Since the 1970s, its proponents have been rewriting our textbooks. They are robbing students of the right to learn about our unique heroic beginnings. (David Hackett Fischer, “Paul Revere’s Ride”)
2.
Political correctness
Political correctness is rampant. Society condones or disapproves of certain language simply because of its perceived effect on certain groups of people. We must say “pro-life advocates” instead of “abortion opponents.” And this week, Catholic boys shouldn’t wear certain hats in our nation’s capital, because they are poisoning young minds.
While accepting other worldviews, this movement rejects Christian views as politically incorrect. Christianity is increasingly met with open hostility, robbing us of our right to express our opinions in the public square, including universities.
3.
Post-Modern constructivism
While at the university, I also learned there is no absolute truth anymore. Post-modern constructivism works to destroy any consistent, externally sanctioned set of standards and values historically prescribed by our Founding Fathers and our faith. Perhaps this explains the rapid rise in anxiety and other neurotic disorders.
4.
Utopianism
Utopianism propagates the idea that we can be educated and controlled to do only good. Its proponents believe that tragic events in life are due to society’s structures, not personal responsibility. Their cure: increase education, remove poverty, and eliminate oppression.
Their goal is to destroy the family, home, and church—they’ll decide what kind of settings you need for your well-being.
5.
Environmental Movement
A radical segment in the environmental movement implies that the environment, nature, and animals are more important than human beings. How fundamentally different from the biblical view that only human beings are made in the image of God!
You are the light of the world
Do we want to continually hand over the freedom to share our faith and values that our Republic was founded upon? Or have we become too afraid to take a righteous stand, fearing reprisal for our honest opinions?
While living in Germany, my friends said they were taught that religion should be discussed privately, never in the public square. But the Bible tells us: “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden.” (Matthew 5:14)
What will happen to the United States of America if our lights are allowed to be extinguished?
We must find our voice
After communism fell, poet Andrei Codrescu wrote to his Romanian people: “The first thing in becoming a free people is to speak freely without fear. If you do not know how to speak freely, then you are not free yet. When we are protected so long from honest opinion, we live fully in our own delusions.” (“The Hole in the Flag”)
Like St. Paul, we must pray for the courage and the voice to speak up — to our children, our family, and the world around us.
“Pray on my behalf, that utterance may be given to me in the opening of my mouth … that I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.” Ephesians 6:19-21
Judith Doctor, RN, MSW, is an Arcadian author, speaker, and spiritual life mentor. President of Kairos Ministries, her live broadcasts can be heard monthly on Radio Horeb in Europe. Her books on dreams and forgiveness are available on Amazon and online booksellers. www.judithdoctor.com|doctorj@judithdoctor.com.
