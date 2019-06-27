By CAROL MAHLER
Arcadian History Editor
“A region or scene of simple pleasure and quiet” is what the noun arcadia means, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. The word is not capitalized although the definition notes “often capitalized.”
The geographical name (capitalized) is defined as 1. city in southwestern California east-northeast of Los Angeles population 56,364, established in 1907, or 2. mountainous region of southern Greece in the central part of the Peloponnese.
The city in California, established in 1903, is the largest metropolitan area named Arcadia in the U.S., but other states have cities, towns and villages named Arcadia in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan (plus two townships), Mississippi (now called Arcadia Point), Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina (called East Arcadia), Ohio, Oklahoma (a lake as well), Rhode Island (plus a state park), South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington have unincorporated communities called Arcadia, and Massachusetts is home to the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary, and Oregon to Arcadia Beach State Recreation Area.
In 1847, this place-name entered the English lexicon meaning a “region of ancient Greece frequently chosen as background for pastoral poetry.” A poet of ancient Rome, Virgil chose the name of this isolated, mountainous, and bucolic region of Greece as the perfect setting for poems about shepherds or herdsmen, and throughout the years other poets did too.
Herdsmen — cattlemen and cowhunters — pioneered southwest Florida, so the name was appropriate to the location. However, according to tradition, the city was named for Arcadia Matilda Albritton Coker (1860-1932). Born in 1918, Frances E. Pooser remembers Arcadia Coker, whom she called “Aunt Cade” because Arcadia was the sister of Frances’s grandmother, Frances Michael Albritton Mizell McLenon (1853-1915).
Historian and author Howard Melton (1920-2016) remembered meeting Arcadia Coker when he was a child and she lived in her namesake city. However, for most of her life she lived in Lily, now in Hardee County but part of DeSoto before 1921.
Arcadia is not today — nor has it been in the past — a common girl’s name. Perhaps the most famous Arcadia (400-444 AD) was the daughter of Emperor Arcadius and Aelia Eudoxia: Arcadia took a vow of virginity, never married, and devoted herself to religion.
According to babynamescience.com, the name in the last century was most popular in 1944 when it was bestowed on five females in the U.S. Imagine my surprise when I walked into a cemetery at St. Mary’s Mission in Stevensville, Montana, to find the tombstone of Arcadia Patricia Pilskalns Nicklay (1965-2012)!
Arcadia Coker is buried in Coker Cemetery near Limestone. In 1880, she married William Wesley Coker (1859-1904), and they were living in Lily with her parents, Thomas H. and Frances “Fannie” Albritton, when the Rev. James Madison Hendry (1839-1922) arrived. Known as “Boss Hendry,” he was moving his sawmill to the east bank of Peace River — near the present site of Arcadia — and was asked to stay the night.
During his visit, he told the family that his birthday (July 23) was the next day, so Arcadia baked him a cake. In gratitude for her kindness, he is reported to have said that he would do something special for her ... or maybe name the settlement near his sawmill for her. The exact offer seems lost in the past.
When the settlement on the east bank of Peace River applied for a post office in 1883, the pioneers gathered to choose a name. The area had been known variously as Waldron’s Landing, for Francis Marion Waldron, an early settler and landowner; Raulerson’s Landing, for Harris Raulerson, who traveled the river in his sidewheel steamboat bringing supplies upriver and produce downriver; and Tater Hill Bluff, because most of that produce was potatoes.
A well-read gentleman named Col. Douglas suggested the name “Acadie,” the setting of “Evangeline,” a very popular epic poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow published in 1847. (Interestingly, a north-south street between Whidden and Imogene in the Rio Vista subdivision is named Evangeline.)
As the story goes, the Rev. Hendry nominated Arcadia, and it won the vote.
Many have pictured Arcadia Coker as a teenage girl in this story, but the dates don’t agree. In 1883, she was 23 years old, married for three years, and a mother.
What the legend really suggests is that we never know how an act of kindness may be repaid.
By the book
Arcadian is listed as an adjective and a noun in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. The adjective means “of or relating to Arcadia” as well as “idyllically pastoral, especially idyllically innocent, simple, or untroubled.” Synonyms are “calm, hushed, peaceful, placid, quiet, restful, serene, still, stilly, tranquil.” The noun is defined as 1. often not capitalized: a person who lives a simple quiet life, 2. a native or inhabitant of Arcadia, 3. the dialect of ancient Greek used in Arcadia.
Locally, we define an Arcadian as a townsperson, and as our wonderful weekly newspaper.
