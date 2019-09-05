At first I thought I should write about something totally non-related to Hurricane Dorian, like dogs, weird foods, childhood dares, disastrous first dates, and the like. Stuff like that will just have to wait because even I can figure out how to prioritize once in a while.
I’ve seen a good number of hurricanes in person myself, and remember many more, but this one has been like something from a Hollywood horror script, wherein the weather is not only a living entity, but is fully capable of torturing mankind and the land at will, as though it planned and carried out a brutal, unrelenting assault.
Weather broadcasts have kept millions glued to their televisions and radios, while Facebook has been a scrolling billboard of updates, videos, conversations, and even whacky memes that may have made light of this catastrophe in the eyes of some, while bringing temporary stress relief for others, especially those agonizing over the approach of the hurricane.
Have you ever known one to move so slow as Dorian did as it straddled and pounded the Bahamas? It’s bad enough that it was moving so slow, but to come to a standstill while delivering such mayhem and terror is unthinkable. The wait was excruciating, with some even comparing it to being stalked by a turtle, or as a kid having to wait all day for your dad to get home so he could deliver a whipping. Jokingly, of course, though it’s no joking matter. Realistically, it’s like watching a train wreck in slow motion with a scream lodged in your throat.
While all of us in Dorian’s possible path have made some sort of preparations, we prayed for those in the direct path as we watched helplessly the fury of the storm seemed to never let up. As with other hurricanes, this one brought death amid endless destruction—destruction not only to lands and property, but to lives. And as you read this, it is still out there pushing further on its terrible path.
As one who never plans to move from this state, along with countless other native Floridians, I know hurricanes will keep coming. They’ll continue to wreak havoc, take lives, manifest terror, and bring untold millions of dollars worth of damage. Some who live elsewhere may think we’re crazy for not relocating far from the reach of such terrible forces of nature, or wonder why we stay.
Fight or flight, right? And I’d never blame anybody for pulling up roots to live elsewhere.
Floridians whose families go back many generations are generally pretty resilient. We know there are other natural disasters elsewhere in this country that bring devastation like hurricanes do. I think it’s inherent that most of us would rather deal with the devil we know, rather than the one we don’t, as the old saying goes. It’s a choice made due to familiarity in many cases, I dare say.
No matter what Dorian and future storms bring our way, we will make our stand, deal with them as best we can, and recover as fully as possible. And we’ll learn from each, what we can and should do next time.
Meanwhile, let us be as humanly kind to one another as possible and count the blessings that we do have in our lives. And may we show benevolence to our fellow man, especially those who have suffered and lost so much.
