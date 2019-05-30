Over 250 faith leaders across the nation are asking us to set aside next Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for our president: “We the undersigned are calling for June 2 to be a special Day of Prayer for the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, that God would protect, strengthen, embolden, and direct him.
“We believe our nation is at a crossroads, at a dangerous precipice. The only one who can fix our country’s problems is God Himself, and we pray that God will bless our president and our nation for His glory.” (billygraham.org)
Story of Britain’s National Day of Prayer—May 26, 1940If you saw the 2017 movie Dunkirk, you’ll remember how a half million soldiers huddled hopelessly on the shores in late May 1940, awaiting imminent death or imprisonment. At that desperate moment, churches in Britain and numerous political leaders, newspaper editors, and King George VI issued a call for a national day of prayer on Sunday, May 26.
This national day of prayer is credited with saving Britain from Hitler’s armies at Dunkirk.
Our country is in distressMost of us pray best when we have a need, want something, or are in distress. According to Franklin Graham—son of renowned evangelist Billy Graham—our country is in trouble and needs our prayers:
“This is a critical time for America. We’re on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President. … I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God.”
Does God answer prayer?The Bible instructs us to pray for those in authority so that we can lead quiet, peaceable lives. (1 Timothy 2:1-2)
But do you believe God answers prayer? Has he answered prayers for you?
As a mother learning how to pray, I taught my children to go to God and tell him when they needed something or when they were in trouble. So when our youngest said, “Mom, I want a dog—an Irish Setter,” I answered without a thought: “Well, if you want this dog, go tell Jesus about it.”
Next morning when the phone rang, my caller asked, “Do you know anyone who would like an Irish Setter?” She explained about a couple expecting their first baby and needed a home for their rambunctious dogs.
I naively answered, “Yes, my son does.”
So, with my husband away on a business trip, we drove to this family and discovered not one, but two exuberant Irish Setters. Unsure which one to choose, we came home with both Sadie and Mindy.
The next day my husband returned. Walking into the dining room, he was overwhelmed by two red-haired animals circling the table. You can imagine what happened—Mindy had to go, Sadie stayed.
But our son discovered that God hears his prayers and answers—abundantly.
Stir up your faith in God and his powerOne of the greatest lies is that prayer is not effective—but God cannot lie. He has promised to forgive our sins and heal our land if we, his people, will humble ourselves, seek His face, turn from our wicked ways, and pray. (2 Chronicles 7:14)
Think back over your life and remember some things God has done for you. Then use these memories to stir up your faith as you join together with thousands of people praying for our president and leaders this Sunday.
If you love our country, be sure to pray and spread the word. Tell your friends, family, Sunday school classes, Christian groups, and churches about this day of prayer. You can download free information on specific ways to pray for our leaders at billygraham.org.
As you pray, remember that the battle is not against people, but against the spiritual powers of darkness. In the name of Jesus Christ, we can proclaim victory over these evil things, using the spiritual authority He has given to his followers.
—“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:12)
—“Resist the devil and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7)
Judith Doctor, RN, MSW, is an Arcadian author, speaker, educator and spiritual life mentor. President of Kairos Ministries, Inc., her live broadcasts can be heard monthly on Radio Horeb in Europe. Her books on dreams and forgiveness are available on Amazon and other online booksellers. www.judithdoctor.com|doctorj@judithdoctor.com
