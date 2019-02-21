Kayla Patton: Teacher of the Year

Last week I visited a class at West Elementary. In every respect these children were normal fourth-graders, rambunctious, trying hard to sit still and concentrate ... but kept in check by a calm, even-toned but persistent voice. It was Kayla Patton, this year’s DeSoto County Teacher of The Year.
Every year DeSoto teachers in each school choose from among themselves a person they feel presents an exemplary example of education. Teachers chosen then prepare a packet consisting of a video, interviews, letters of recommendation and several essays. Bess Hodges, West assistant principal, commented that “this material contains evidence on how they have impacted their students’ learning; in the video they must demonstrate how they self-assess their strengths and weaknesses.” Select community members then form a committee to evaluate each teacher and choose a “Teacher of the Year” representing DeSoto County.
Rebecca Cothern, West principal, explained: “We hold a beautiful ceremony that is put on by the DeSoto County Educational Foundation where we recognize every nominee, support staff, teachers and rookie teachers. This is where we announce the DeSoto County Teacher of The Year. The winner also receives a $5,000 cash award.”
When I entered Kayla Patton’s fourth-grade class, the first thing was that the desks and students were not in neat little rows but clustered in small communication groups. She was asking her students to analyze a picture projected on the wall. “Make sure you notice the colors and the details, then discuss them within your group — in your whisper voice — then record your thoughts in your notebook,” Kayla instructed.
One would think this was an art class, but, no, it was a writing class, students composing essays about the picture. Kayla was teaching how to translate details of what they saw into words.
Kayla Patton kept control of her class in a very quiet and pleasant manner. She kept her students on task, interested in the subject at hand. But most impressive was the way she interacted with them on a personal level. She became a member of each group, asking questions and giving advice. Perhaps why Kayla Patton is DeSoto County’s Teacher of the Year.
