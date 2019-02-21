We often get comments at the DeSoto County clerk’s office when customers have to come through security to get to our offices. Some see it as a hindrance while others appreciate the effort to keep everyone within the courthouse safe. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office provides the courthouse security, and it has most definitely evolved over the years.
The bailiffs in DeSoto County are fully certified sheriff’s deputies. Over the years we have seen our bailiff presence become greater as the needs of the courthouse have increased. We also have seen the installation of a metal detector and X-ray machine at the main entrance, located on the east side of the building. This is the only entrance accessible to the public.
The courthouse is equipped with accessibility for persons with disabilities. When planning to come to the courthouse, especially for a court date, you should give yourself a few extra minutes to comply with the security requirements. One way to expedite the process is to make sure you have no weapons in your purse or on your person. This includes pocket knives, an often overlooked and forgotten item that many carry. A basket is provided for you to empty your pockets and remove any metal you may have. These items, as well as any purses or bags are sent through the X-ray machine for inspection, similar to what you find at an airport. A hand-held wand is also available if the metal detector is picking up things such as metal rods or plates a person may have. The wand is also used at our basement entrance to ensure those coming in are free of any weapons.
While our bailiffs are extremely efficient, on highly populated court days it can take a little longer to gain access inside, as there are many needing to get in at the same time. Another great advantage to having bailiffs posted at the main entrance is that they are very knowledgeable and can direct you to the office or courtroom you need to get to, even if you may be unsure of where you need to be.
A bailiff is present with the judge at all times when he or she is in the courtroom. If you attend any court hearings, you will often hear our bailiff announce that court is now in session and which judge is presiding. Their presence in the courtroom ensures that disruptions are kept to a minimum and everyone in attendance is able to hear what is going on without distraction. Our bailiffs also escort incarcerated defendants brought over for court from the jail.
I would like to thank Sheriff Potter for providing such a great staff of bailiffs to keep all of us safe. We also thank our bailiffs for their daily service and dedication to their duty and our beautiful courthouse.
In other news at the Clerk’s Office:
Friday, March 8 will kick off our first fundraiser breakfast for 2019. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., you can enjoy hearty homemade breakfast dishes from some of the best cooks in DeSoto County. The cost is $5 per plate and all proceeds go towards purchasing Christmas gifts for the Guardian Ad Litem program, which advocates for children removed from their homes and placed in foster care or relative/non-relative placement for charges such as neglect or abuse.
SAVE THE DATE! A date has been set for our 3rd Annual Passport Fair! It runs (Saturday) April 27, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. We will be open to process new and renewal passport applications. On this day all passport photos will be free!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.