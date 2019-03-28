There were several lessons learned in the Bulldogs’ 9-6 win over Gateway Charter last week. Usually lessons will cost you something in return, but the boys in blue not only learned a few things about the game, they also came out of it with a nicely played win.
“This should be a lesson for you,” head coach Mike Klossner said. “We scored early and let them back in the game. You keep playing baseball and don’t worry about the scoreboard or mistakes, just keep playing and keep yourselves in the game. The ballgame is never over until that last out.
“We had the opportunities to score runs and sometimes we did and sometimes we weren’t able to ... but you kept in the game. That was a good win and I’m proud of you.”
Lesson 1The Bulldogs scored four times in the first inning but went out 1-2-3 in the second. When you jump on a team early like that, it is good to bury them right away and take them out of the game. The Bulldogs didn’t do that. If you let a team hang around long enough, they will find a way to beat you.
Lesson 2It is so important to get that first out every inning. In the first four innings, the Griffins put the lead-off man on base. They scored in three of those innings and were able to take the lead 6-5 after four innings.
DeSoto put the lead-off man on base just twice and scored both times. It’s very simple—get that first man out of there and it makes it much harder to score runs.
Lesson 3The game is not over until the last out. Everybody has heard that or the other popular saying, “The opera’s not over until the fat lady sings.” I’ve never been forced to go to an opera. But from what I’ve heard, that is true.
The Bulldogs not only scored the tying run, but also the winning run in the fifth inning after the first two men had gotten out. Caleb Fillingim singled to get the rally started. Trent Jones ran for him and pinch-hitter Ethan Underwood followed with another single. Garrett Leath singled in Jones and Underwood took third. Underwood scored on a planned play where the runner on first got into a rundown long enough for Underwood to score from third with the winning run.
Final lessonDon’t worry about something bad happening ... until it does. C J Nelson was the unsung hero in the game. He wore the collar at the plate, but his presence on the mound was huge.
Mason Ayers took the hill to begin the fourth inning after the starter Jade Zepeda had thrown 57 pitches through the first three innings. Zepeda had allowed three runs, only one earned, on three hits and struck out four, including the side in the first.
Ayers was on the bump for the first time this season and was playing his seventh different position of the season. He gave up a single to the lead-off man (and he later scored) but got the next two outs. But remember lesson 3 (go back four paragraphs if you can’t remember it).
Ayers then hit a batter and the next man went yard to left to give the Griffins their first lead of the night at 6-5. The bomb rattled Ayers, as the plate was dancing on him and he juiced the bases with three straight walks.
Klossner said, “We all know Mason is a much better pitcher than that, so he has to just forget it and move on.”
Enter Nelson. The freshman, who coach Eric Shea joked “throws a 38 mph curve,” threw two pitches and got a pop-up to Logan Adams behind the mask to end the inning.
The sixth inning is when Nelson showed his stuff. He gave up a lead-off double, and you know what I’ve said about getting that leadoff man out. Up next was the meat of the Gateway lineup, including their big slugger who hit a homer two innings earlier.
Nelson toyed with them, getting the big man to pop-up and then a fly ball and a ground-out ended the inning with the lead-off man still standing on second base. That was some piece of pitching.
Nelson got them out 1-2-3 to end the game in the seventh to earn the win and preserve a 9-6 DeSoto win.
Nelson said, “That’s the pitch (curve ball) that was working for me, so I kept throwing it at them. Why throw them a fastball when they couldn’t hit my curve? I don’t worry about how hard I can throw, I just get out there and throw it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.