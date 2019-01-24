“The time is always right to do what is right,” is a quote from the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was honored this week with a national holiday. His words ring true today, and will for every tomorrow that comes along. And who can argue with their truthfulness and importance?
The right thing is what needs doing in our personal lives, our families, and our communities. The right thing doesn’t show up out of nowhere to save the day except for every once in a while—and even then we call it serendipity. There’d be a lot more right things going on if we did more doing about them than we do talking. Don’t wait on that serendipity doo-da stuff.
Our community is a great example. My family goes back several generations here, and I never felt or heard so much negativity as I did once social media rose to popularity. Now everybody is a news commentator, political pundit, keyboard assassin, judge, and one-person jury. At any given time, any of us are just a few keystrokes away from being drawn and quartered in a public forum because too many swallow the click bait—hook, lyin’, and sinker.
Social media can be used to do the right thing, but mostly the right things that need doing are all around us. Today I want to merely suggest some stuff we could be doing that sounds pretty right to me. Feel free to come up with your own right stuff.
First, take a little pride in where you live. If we want to live in a nice community, let’s start by making it look nice. Our yards are ground zero. Mow that grass. Get rid of yard junk, or at least drag it out of view. A fresh coat of paint does wonders for any home, be it magnificent mansion or humble hovel.
I keep a plastic milk crate in the back of my truck, and when I get out of it and see litter in the direction I’m walking, I deposit it in the crate. I’m not saying that I run all over the Walmart parking lot, picking up bags, receipts, and dirty diapers, but I get what’s nearby. This is wherever I park, including in my own yard. This is our town, and it’s unfortunate that we have to overcompensate for the inconsiderate, but to me it’s worth it in order to maintain some local pride.
Speaking of that, be proud of our town and county. Yes, we’re one of Florida’s poorest, but that doesn’t mean we have to wallow in it, complaining about a status we could all work together on to overcome. When our community comes up in conversation, stay positive and share what you find to be good and right about it, rather than downing it with others.
Several years back I was out of town with a guy from here who was asked where he was from. He stammered and replied, “Um ... somewhere near Fort Myers.” I wanted to smack him.
There are still folks moving here from all over the country who love our community, and it does my heart good when I hear them say so. They’re too busy embracing the relaxed, country living and friendly natives to join the clusters of negative ninnies who live to snipe and gossip. How nice it would be if we all tried finding something to compliment one another on, rather than speak up only to complain. Everybody likes to be told nice stuff, right?
Remember the manners you were (hopefully) taught when growing up? If you’re not exercising them, please dust ‘em off and start using them again, even with strangers. You might be surprised at how they might rub off on others. Speak to those you meet. And wave. Rural folks are famous for that, so wave.
There will always be sorry slackers, negative naysayers, and caustic complainers, but most folks would prefer to not be grouped with them. Make it a belated new year resolution to do at least a little more of the right things, and encourage others to do it as well.
Social media is an arena for many who live to lambast local government. I do believe that if they’d attend meetings for the various groups, they’d come away with a better understanding on what topics concern them. Go, speak up, and ask questions. Give those in office at least the chance to hear you and respond. Show your concern, rather than your ignorance. Nobody wants to see or hear that.
The right thing needs doing, and as far as our community is concerned, it’s our responsibility to improve and maintain it, and then pass it on to our children and others who will follow in our footsteps. Your community needs you step up, not just show up. Let’s do this and make a difference.
