Years ago, I would hear people pray, “Lord, get him!”—sometimes with judgmental vindictiveness. This troubled me, but I didn’t know why.
One day my eyes fell on St. Paul’s words, and the Holy Spirit caused me to see something: it is the kindness of God that motivates us to change, not fear.
“Do you think lightly of the riches of His kindness and forbearance and patience, not knowing that the kindness of God leads you to repentance?” (Romans 2:4)
The biblical word “repentance” simply means to change our direction, to turn around and go the other way. It is far more than feeling sorry about something we do or don’t do; it involves a complete change in our mind, attitudes, and purpose.
Isn’t this what we are trying to do when we make our new year resolutions? We want something to change; we want to be different!
New year resolutions don’t work, do they?
If we look back at our resolutions through the years, we must ask ourselves how many of them were we able to keep? If we are honest, we’d probably have to say ... none of them.
We may have made changes—where we live, who we live with, where we go to church, or even our theology or doctrine. But deep changes that affect how we respond to life—to family, friends, or major disappointments—are almost nonexistent.
Psychologist David G. Benner observed that genuine changes on the inside of a person are quite rare. He says that we may adapt to some expectation or pressures from people around us, but deep changes in the structures or core of our personalities are almost impossible. Although we may try to act like we are different, we know on the inside we are not.
As a rule, it takes tremendous pressure to bring us to change. We can say we are sorry, but this isn’t enough—we need something to change on the inside before real change can take place in our lives.
Truth frees us
This is one of the basic distinctives of Christianity: Jesus Christ has come so that we can be different. He says “you will see the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:32)
Other religions teach that we can change by perfecting ourselves. If we try hard enough, have enough rules, if we belong to the right organization, behave ourselves, then we can perfect ourselves.
In Christianity, God promises us that, if we allow it, if we go to Him, He will cause something new to happen inside of us and we will be restored; the old things will pass away, and everything will become new. It doesn’t depend upon our efforts, but upon the power of God, because we are allowing Him to bring revelation into our lives.
Love motivates change
Psychologists know that love, not fear, is the best motivation for change. Dr. M. Scott Peck says, “Genuine love ultimately is everything.” Peck defines love as “the willingness to extend oneself for the purpose of nurturing one’s own or another’s spiritual growth.” (“The Road Less Traveled”)
According to the Bible, there are three great spiritual forces: faith, hope and love, but the greatest is love. Englishman Henry Drummond in 1884 wrote a little book on love that has sold millions over the years: “The Greatest Thing in the World.”
Love is a requirement for both spiritual and psychological well-being. Benner suggests love can open us to a spiritual awakening.
“When we are sure God loves us and accepts us, we can be free to own up to our problems and face reality, instead of running and hiding from the truth and painful circumstances.” (Dr. Neil Anderson, “Steps To Freedom In Christ”)
Make this prayer be your new year resolution: “God, I want to know your love in a new and deeper way.”
“For this reason, I bow my knees before the Father … that Christ might dwell in my heart through faith, and that I will be rooted and grounded in love … and that I might know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge.” (Ephesians 3:14-19)
Judith Doctor, RN, MSW, is an Arcadian author, speaker, and spiritual life mentor. President of Kairos Ministries, her live broadcasts can be heard monthly on Radio Horeb in Europe. Her books on dreams and forgiveness are available on Amazon and other online booksellers. www.judithdoctor.com
