It was a big week for our DeSoto County Bulldogs. They went 3-1 and had a chance to fatten up their batting averages and add to their season stats, as they more than doubled their opponents runs and outscored them 61-30 in last week’s play.
First up was a 16-1 whooping over the Booker Tornadoes. Bri Tew had 3 RBIs and Desarae Omar scored three times. Everybody in the lineup not only had a hit, but scored at least one run and had a run batted in. That is extremely rare on any level of ball.
The Bulldogs on Tuesday suffered their only loss at Palmetto, 13-3. On Thursday, the Bulldogs brought their brooms to the field as they swept Imagine of North Port.
The first game was a completion of the game that was suspended at Imagine when the field lights went out. They needed to get the Sharks up to see if they could close the gap, but they couldn’t and fell to the Bulldogs, 24-9.
That was a big game for many of the players, as you could imagine (pun intended). Tew scored four times, with Omar, Savannah Davis and Jocelyn Villarreal each denting the dish three times. Tew and Allison Bordner both had three RBIs with five other players each getting two runs batted in.
They finished the week with a regularly scheduled game against the Sharks. The Bulldog bats stayed hot, scoring 18 times in the 18-7 win. Villarreal led the team with four runs scored, with Tew and Bordner right behind with three runs scored each. Tew, Bordner and Davis each had three ribbies.
Bordner picked up the win with a nice effort in the circle. She went the distance, hurling a three-hitter, fanning eight and had perhaps her best outing.
Villarreal and Tew led the Bulldogs with seven hits in the four games. Omar scored 10 times and Tew led the team in runs batted in with 10. With all of the runs scored, here is a listing of DeSoto sluggers for the week.
HITS RUNS RBI
Omar 3 10 4
Villarreal 7 8 6
Tew 7 8 10
Bordner 4 7 7
Wilkinson 5 6 5
Davis 6 6 6
Fonger 6 6 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.