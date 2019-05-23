The shortest verse in the Bible describes our Lord’s broken heart as He stood at the grave of His friend Lazarus: “Jesus wept,” wrote John. (John 11:35)
But, though memories may sometimes open fountains of tears, they can also mend broken hearts and allow us to relive moments of joy with those we remember. Visit our livingroom and you’ll see pictures of our grandparents and parents in youth among those of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Climb our stairs and in the hall between bedrooms witness a photographic panorama of growing up, vacationing and enjoying life. At the end of the hall, look back through generations.
Do these photos ever invoke a touch of sadness over those we remember but who have left for heaven?
Of course.
But we’re glad they once lived among us and that we now know where they are.
When Jesus neared the end of His time with His disciples, He met with them in an upper room to share a final meal and let them know what was ahead. “Let not your heart be troubled,” He said. Then, assuring them that better things awaited them, added: “In my Father’s house are many mansions. I go to prepare a place for you.”
These words of comfort have entered hospital rooms, been whispered on battlefields and spoken in cemeteries over the background sounds of bugles and bagpipes where grateful and grieving people have gathered for words of hope honoring those who’ve given their lives in the cause of freedom.
Taking time to remember can hurt. We’re not made of wood or stone and like our Lord may find tears flowing out of memories. But remembering our Lord’s promises, culminating in the assurance of heaven, will create its own memorial, one that dries all tears and rests in confident expectation that the best is yet to come.
Cheryl Campbell Powell has penned a powerful poem that bears witness to the faith building power of rightly applied recollection. As the prophet Jeremiah wrote so long ago, “This I recall to mind, therefore I have hope … His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; great is Thy faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3:21-23)
RememberStorms gathered quickly all around.
Vast waves of fear seemed to abound.
And as those waves crashed o’er the bow
I wondered … what will we do now?
Courses set had all been changed.
Lives now, at best, were rearranged.
Grievous winds blew strong until
I wondered … where’s the “Peace Be Still”?
The perils of a raging sea
Can melt a soul in misery.
Discouragement, defeat, despair,
I wondered … does God even care?
So I cried out to Him in that troubled sea
And God gave a single word to me.
“REMEMBER” was the word He sent …
I wanted to know just what He meant.
“Come over here, child, hide under My wings,
I need to remind you of several things.
Nothing that’s happened took Me by surprise,
Open your heart to Me, open your eyes.”
“REMEMBER I love you, and yes, I do care,
When you pass through those waters, REMEMBER I’m there.
REMEMBER I’ll do what I’ve promised to do,
Look back and REMEMBER what I’ve brought you through.”
“REMEMBER I’m faithful … I always will be.
Nothing you’re facing is too hard for Me.
REMEMBER to cling to Me, walk in My ways.
I won’t leave or forsake you all of your days.”
“REMEMBER to love Me with heart, mind and soul.
I AM the Creator and I’m in control.
This world will bring trouble, but I give release.
I AM your Redeemer and I will bring peace.”
“So trust Me with all that you’re going through.
Stand still and see now just what I will do.
For I won’t forget you … don’t you understand
That you are inscribed on the palms of My hands?”
Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. Contact us at rcministry@ameritech.net, or on Facebook at yourfaithadventure.
