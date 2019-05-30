Message from the principal's desk

Congratulations to all of you for the hard work you have put in for the past 13 years. The end of this school year signals the beginning of anticipation, excitement, and new challenges, whether it is going to college, technical school, the military, or into the workforce.
You will travel many different paths, crossing with others of your class at times and striking off alone in new directions. You will make mistakes, but hopefully learn from them. You will face adversity, but hopefully learn to accept the things you cannot change.
One thing that will never change is that you will always be a Bulldog, a DHS Bulldog! You have a destiny, and that is to make positive changes in the world we live in. I wish you a safe journey, that you get to know and visit many people and places, and that you make those positive changes to the world in which you live. Go Bulldogs!
— Dave Bremer, DCHS principal
