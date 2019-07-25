What is the difference between a misdemeanor charge and a felony charge?
That is a question we get a lot here at the DeSoto County clerk’s office in our criminal division. The answer can be a little complicated. In general, a misdemeanor crime is a lesser offense and carries with it a lesser punishment than a felony. The maximum time a person can be sentenced for the highest degree misdemeanor (a first degree) is 11 months and 29 days in the county jail.
In other words one cannot be sentenced to prison for a misdemeanor charge. Misdemeanors are classified as either first or second degree, meaning that a second-degree misdemeanor is a lesser offense than a first degree. Some examples of a second-degree misdemeanor are trespassing, disorderly intoxication, petit theft, and criminal mischief, DUI (driving under the influence), and driving on a suspended license. The maximum time a person can be sentenced for a second-degree misdemeanor is 90 days/county jail. However, if a person has been previously convicted of some second-degree misdemeanors such as petit theft (under $300), DUI, criminal mischief, or driving on a suspended license, the next time the charge can be filed as a first degree with a higher sentence.
The lowest criminal charge in Florida is a second-degree misdemeanor. This is in contrast to a felony charge, which can be classified as either capital, first, second or third degree. The least severe felony is a third degree, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in a Florida Department of Corrections prison, and the most severe is a capital felony, which can be punishable by either life in prison or the death penalty.
There are certain circumstances when a misdemeanor can actually become a felony. As mentioned earlier, second offenses can upgrade a crime from a second-degree to a first-degree misdemeanor. However, if a defendant continues to commit the same crime, it can eventually be classified as a felony. This is especially common for the crimes of battery, petit theft, and driving on a suspended license.
Another way a misdemeanor can cross over to a felony is the severity of the charge. A battery is typically a misdemeanor, but if the injuries sustained are particularly severe or perhaps a weapon was used, the charge can be enhanced to battery with great bodily harm or aggravated battery. The same is true for criminal mischief. If the damage sustained is more than $1,000, it becomes a felony. If trespassing, you are generally committing a misdemeanor; but armed, you are committing a felony.
These are just a few examples of the differences in crimes and how they are classified. As you can see not all crimes are always the same. If you have a question about a specific case, any of our knowledgeable staff will be happy to assist you. As always, you can contact me directly at nadia.daughtrey@desotoclerk.com for anything you may need.
In other news around the DeSoto Clerk’s Office:
• Our next breakfast fundraiser will be (Friday) July 26. It begins at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit our local Guardian Ad Litem Christmas gift program. The cost is a donation of $5 per plate and some of the finest cooks in DeSoto county work right here in the Clerk’s Office!
Nadia K. Daughtrey is DeSoto County Clerk of Courts.
