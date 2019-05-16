Miss DeSoto 14U season ends in semifinal loss

Hannah England was expecting to have her Miss DeSoto team pull out a win over Venice in a semifinal game in the league tournament. A win would have put them in the championship game against Port Charlotte.
But it wasn’t meant to be. The Lady Bulldogs were shutout, 6-0.
“We lost to them 2-1 earlier in the season in extra innings and we have improved since then, so I expected the girls to win this time around,” said England.
Apparently the Venice team had improved, or at least starting pitcher Bailee Riggins got better. The DeSoto girls were limited to just three hits, two in the first inning, and Riggins recorded 12 strikeouts in a complete game victory. Riggins struck out the side in the second, third and fifth innings, including nine straight batters.
Venice scored twice in the first inning, but put the game away with a four-run third helped along with six Bulldog errors.
“We’re not going to win any games with that many errors,” England said.
