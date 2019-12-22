I apologize ahead of time for the photos of dead bobcats that are being published with this week’s column. But there is a reason we made the decision to do this.
If you look at these poor bobcats, they have what looks like plastic rings around their necks. When we heard about the first one and then was sent a photo, we ran the story and the photo because this was extremely out of the ordinary. I’m sure so many of you were wondering if maybe this animal had been tied up or was targeted by a human.
Soon, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that the plastic around the bobcat’s neck was a plastic downspout drain. They said the bobcat likely chased a critter down the hole and then got its neck stuck trying to get at the animal. This seemed like a reasonable explanation.
But then we started getting calls and photos. Another reader found a dead bobcat with a ring around its neck. Then another. And another. And another.
Why so many in such a short span of time? What is going on? This is such a mystery that the FWC is asking the public for any info. If you have seen any dead bobcats or have an idea of why so many died in such a short time span, contact the FWC at 863-648-3200.
OK, here is a recap of the top five most-read stories across all Sun Newspapers.
1 Bobcat mystery deepens: More dead bobcats found with plastic around necks
You know, I was thinking about why so many bobcats died in such a short time, and I’m wondering if maybe there is a large development that has dozens, if not hundreds, of these downspouts that are now old enough to break off and stay around a bobcat’s neck.
If that’s the case and the development is identified, is there anything that can be done? Or would it be too expensive or just plain impossible?
I hope we are able to write some follow-up stories for you with more information.
To read the latest story, visit: bit.ly/2M5O8vn
2 Juan assault under investigation, his dog with animal control
OK, this story will tug at your heart. Or as the kids say, it will give you the feels.
This is about a homeless man in Arcadia who seemingly everybody knows. Apparently, a while ago, his little dog got aggressive with somebody, and the man’s dog was taken away until it had all its shots.
The man couldn’t afford to pay for the shots, but when the Arcadian newspaper ran the story, people came out of the woodwork to get his dog back to him. Hundreds of dollars were donated.
Well, last week, that homeless man, Juan Sebastian, was found semi-conscious along U.S. Highway 17. Somebody hurt him.
Yeah, I’m angry, too.
Read the story if you want to find out what happened to his dog. The story is at: bit.ly/36Jinjt
3 Dead bobcat with plastic “collar” shocks family
This was the very first story we wrote about the dead bobcats after a family going to a parade came across one. Little did we know that as soon as we posted the story on our website, we would get calls about other bobcats found dead with plastic “collars” around their necks.
Don’t forget that the fact so many died in such a short time span is still a mystery to be solved. The FWC is asking the public for any info. If you have seen any dead bobcats or have an idea of why so many died in such a short time span, contact the FWC at 863-648-3200.
If you want to read the original story, it is located at: bit.ly/2Pvr8bm
4 Group motorcycle ends in tragedy; 1 rider dead, four seriously injured
There is little room for error when you are a motorcyclist riding on Interstate 75. I know that I, personally, give motorcyclists a wide berth on I-75.
Well, last week, the FHP reported that eight motorcyclists and riders were traveling together. They were coming from a Shriner’s event in Sarasota and had just merged onto the interstate near Fruitville Road.
At some point, David James Boland, 56, of Englewood, hit the right side of a semi-truck’s trailer. This crash caused a chain reaction of motorcycle accidents. Mr. Boland died, and four other riders suffered serious injuries.
To get details on what happened and who was hurt, you can read the story at: bit.ly/2Scctnd
5 Florida purchases DeSoto ranch, $6.5 million to buy land rights
On a regular basis, we run letters to the editor or stories about people who are upset that a development is being considered for approval. Many people believe that Florida is being over-developed.
With that in mind, it makes sense that thousands of you cared very much when we ran a story about a huge piece of land being purchased in DeSoto County so that it can never be developed. I’m thinking that doesn’t happen too often.
The state spent $6.5 million for land rights to the 3,891-acre Tiger Bay Ranch property in DeSoto County, which is owned by the Hall family. Don T. Hall is a 12th Circuit Court judge presiding in the district’s Arcadia courthouse. The Halls must maintain the cattle ranch and report back annually.
The Hall ranch has important flora and fauna, said Julie Morris, Florida and Gulf Programs Manager for the National Wildlife Refuge Association and an advisor on the land sales. The land must remain in its natural state, per terms of the sale.
To read more about how this program works and learn more about the ranch, visit: bit.ly/38PrK36
