Arcadia, FL (34266)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain early with thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.