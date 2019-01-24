For months I’ve been taking my grandson Chris everywhere, train museums, Saturday Night Lights in Arcadia ... and to the Highlands Hammock State Park in search of his friend the gopher tortoise that he had named T-turtle!
I enjoy taking Chris to the state park so he can learn a little something about nature and wildlife. Plus, he is pretty free to run around without knocking people over. Chris loves to run, and why wouldn’t he, he’s six and full of energy. I just wish he could share some of that energy with Nana.
Well, back to the beginning of this story in late September. We were at the park looking for some wildlife. We always go to the primitive camping area first, then we ride around the park, stopping at the two swamp walkways and then visiting the playground before we go home. In September he spotted a gopher tortoise and wanted to know what it was. I told him to get out of the car and go look, but do not^p touch it. “Okay, Nana,” and off he went to get a better look. He started running around, picking up handfuls of grass. Next thing you know, Chris has a mountain of grass in front of the tortoise, and he’s eating it. Naturally I’m sitting in the car smiling and enjoying the fact that he is having so much fun with a tortoise. After about 30 minutes, Chris we have to go, I said. He looked at me with the saddest darn face.
“Nana, why won’t you let me play with my friend?” I turned away and chuckled ... then told him he can play with his friend for five more minutes, then Nana has to take you home and get going. He was happy, and so was I. I love this little guy to the moon, but Nana gets tired!
He went home so excited to tell his parents he has a friend, a “tortoise turtle.” Now Chris and I at least a couple of times a month stop at the state park to look for his friend. Never being able to spot another gopher tortoise, we would leave with Chris being so disappointed. It actually got to where the rangers knew us and they’d tell us where to look. Always with no luck!
Jan. 17 is a day I will always remember, for two reasons: Chris was reunited with T-turtle and the fact that my mom passed six years ago on that day. Truthfully, I wouldn’t be surprised if Great Grandma didn’t have something to do with our good fortune. We went to the primitive camping site ... and there’s T-turtle, almost in the exact spot we left him four months ago. Chris screamed, “Stop, Nana ... there he is, there he is!” I stopped and off he ran picking up clumps of dried grass on the way to his friend. He was so happy, smiling and trying to feed him again.
It was then I spotted an armadillo, pointed it out to Chris ... and off he goes after the armadillo to see what it looked like. “Chris,” I called after him, “don’t^p touch it, please. Look with your eyes, not with your hands.”
And when I looked back, he’s petting the armadillo ... good grief, Chris, what did I say? Nana, he wanted me to pet it, he told me.
My grandson was fascinated with the armadillo, said it looked like a tire. Don’t ask, I have no idea on that. It must have felt like a tire.
And like a boy will, Chris was thinking about the playground and knew we had to do the two boardwalks before we could go to the playground. So he didn’t complain about leaving his two friends and getting to the boardwalks.
Riding around the park he was telling me how happy he was to see T-turtle again and to see an armdillo. That certainly made my day. Getting to the boardwalk, I heard, “NANAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA....”
Oh, my god. I ran with my heart in my throat ... what, Chris ... look at that snake! We’ve seen snakes before but none like this guy. I guess the color of it startled him, but I knew it wasn’t dangerous, so we walked around it and got on our way. Once again, he is running out of sight. Chris, I hollered, get back here, please!
I was just running, he told me. Yes, I know, I replied, but Nana doesn’t like it when I can’t see you; what if you fall in.
I won’t, Nana, he said ... sigh.
Fern Garden Trail has always been my favorite and I believe it will be Chris’s also. We got to the platform just before the walkway and heard some splashing but were unable to figure out what it was, until it surfaced. Otters, a family of otters, came to greet us. “Nana, what are those?” Otters Chris, aren’t they cute, I said. Can we pet them? I don’t think they’ll let us, but I don’t know with you, it seems all the animals love you like I do, I reply.
I’m thinking at that point I might have to change Chris’s name to St. Francis. This kid just keeps tugging at my heartstrings! We watched the otters playing, saw the ‘gator, said a little prayer that the ‘gator doesn’t want to eat the baby otters, and off we went to the playground.
Nana that night slept like a log—went to bed at 7 p.m., woke up and 7 a.m. If anyone would like a day with Chris, with all the exercise and adventure that brings, just let me know (smile).
