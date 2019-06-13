They say that nobody needs a vacation worse than the person who just got back from one. They were right—now if I could only go right back there. Where, you ask? The Land of the Midnight Sun, of course, one of two of these United States that I’m older than—Alaska!
I grew up listening to Johnny Horton singing “North to Alaska” and “When it’s Springtime in Alaska, it’s Forty Below,” two great story song classics. Plus, my dad was stationed in the Coast Guard up there right about the time Alaska was joining the other 49 states, so that was another draw. Truthfully, I’d already been there three times, so that was the biggest attraction. And it attracted a crowd, as over 80 family and friends joined us.
Yes, it was a cruise and, no, nobody froze to death or got eaten by a grizzly bear. Temps were in the 40s and 50s a lot of the time, just like I like it. I know, that’s odd for a native Floridian, but that’s just me. I’d rattle off the names of everyone who went with us, but I’d run out of room or perhaps omit some by error, so never mind that.
One thing I liked about taking so many familiar folks was that everywhere on the ship I was running into people I know. It was kind of like Walmart, complete with odd folks out late at night, sometimes wearing pajamas or some other odd apparel not meant to be seen in public.
So I felt right at home.
We started out a couple of days early in Seattle, a bodacious city that thankfully has a public rail system that helps tourists like me find their way back to the hotel before being swallowed by so much congested civilization. And of course we went to the famous 112-year-old Pike Place Market, home of amazing flowers, tossed fish, and some very unique underground shops with curious names like At Random Productions, Ugly Baby, and Orange Dracula 5 & 10. Some of our gang went up in the landmark Space Needle, visited the infamous, sticky “gum wall” that is exactly what you imagine it would be, and dined at various great eateries.
The cruise was like most any other great one, with endless food, royal service, onboard shopping, activities for all ages, towel animals, and a good variety of music at various locations on the ship. What was different for my wife and I this time was that our loving daughters had our cabin upgraded to one with a private balcony as a Christmas gift last year, and I will stress that Alaska’s beautiful shoreline is one to behold from there—thank you, daughters!
Cruising can be a cultural experience, and I don’t mean just because of your ports of call. I don’t think I’ve ever met two employees from the same country on a cruise ship, and I had no idea there were so many countries in the world. I guess the old history class globe has been updated since I was in school. Do they even use globes anymore? Anyhow, I love to hear the waiters singing “Happy Birthday” just about every night, somewhere in the formal dining room, as the various accents blend beautifully, even if they’re off-key a little.
This ship, Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas, had nearly 5,000 passengers and about 1,500 staff. Amenities were amazing—in addition to the normal ship features, the Ovation had a rollerskating rink, bumper cars, indoor skydiving, a large screen out on deck for movies, a flow-rider (on-deck surfing), and a mechanical arm with a ball-type compartment that reached out over the side of the ship, and straight up, some 300 feet above the water line. Great view from up there, too (I was told)!
The food was amazing and plenteous, from the formal dining room to the Windjammer Café, an endless buffet set up for all three meals. I like to call it the “food jammer” because everybody goes there to jam food down their throats. Those who know me know that I’ve been dieting for a year now, so it was torture, having to exercise constraint. No, I haven’t weighed myself since getting home, but I like to think that the salty sea air may tend to shrink clothes a bit. Just ask my cruising companions; I think they’re likely to back me up on that.
Some of the other activities participated in by our group was whale-watching, a train ride, and ziplining, as well as the obligatory tourist shopping to find amazing Alaska souvenirs ... all the way from China. Speaking of shopping, it was very suspicious to me that none of the stores in Victoria, British Columbia, had any American currency in their tills to make change with. Quite the coincident, eh?
Karaoke was a hoot every night, and we were entertained by crooners, warblers and caterwaulers, and at times it was like The Gong Show of yore, except horrible singers were not stopped from assaulting our ears. Maybe they should call it “scary-oke.”
It was great going, and great to get back to my own bed and my dog, Willy. My only regret was not being able to bring back some chilly weather. Arriving back in Florida was like walking out of a freezer and into a microwave oven. The air was so thick upon arrival that I could almost see it ... ugh!
I could go on and on, but I’ll spare you. One thing I’ve never seen in Alaska is the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights), but that only happens when cruises aren’t happening. I sometimes wonder if I could survive a winter chilling out up there, and I think I might, as long as I had my coffeepot, some books to read, my guitar, the internet, and plenty of toilet paper.
I can even imagine a little sign hanging on the wall that says, “There’s no place like Nome.”
