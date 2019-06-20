Many people ask, Who is the author of dreams? Until we can answer, we will be unable to trust our dreams or benefit from their wise counsel.
Since we learn best through stories, let’s look at the dream of a prominent colonial era physician and ask: What was going on in his life? Where did the dream come from? What did he do with the dream?
Dream reconciles two presidentsIn 1809, Dr. Benjamin Rush, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, was concerned over a long-standing feud between his friends, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. Although these men had co-labored in the birth of our nation, they had become bitter enemies.
Dr. Rush receives a dream and writes to John Adams:
‘What book is that in your hands?’ said I to my son Richard, a few nights ago in a dream.
‘It is the history of the United States,’ said my son. ‘Shall I read a page of it to you?’
‘No, no,’ said I. ‘I believe in the truth of no history, but in that which is contained in the Old and New Testaments.’
‘But, sir,’ said my son, ‘this page relates to your friend, Mr. Adams.’
‘Let me see it then.’ I read it with great pleasure and herewith send you a copy of it.
Adams responds: “My friend, there is something very serious in this business (of dreams). The Holy Ghost carries on the whole Christian system in this earth.”
As a result of Rush’s dream, the two former presidents re-established their friendship and continued to impact America until they both died on July 4th, 1826—fiftieth anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
The Spirit of God brings dreams in the nightRemember Joseph, the guy with the coat of many colors? When interpreting Pharaoh’s dreams, he says, “God has shown to Pharaoh what he is about to do.” (Gen. 41:25)
The Psalmist declares it is God who counsels us in the night. (Ps 16:7)
At Pentecost, Peter explains that the Holy Spirit brings dreams and visions. (Acts 2:17)
Encouraging us not to fear the realm of the night, author of The Return of the Prodigal Son, Henri J. M. Nouwen, writes, “Sleep is … a friendly curtain behind which dreams continue to speak and to send out messages which can be gratefully received. The paths of our dreams become as trustworthy as the paths of our waking hours.”
Guidance from dreamsDream stories like Dr. Rush’s helped convince me God still speaks to us through dreams. Raised believing God no longer used dreams, I had many questions. I prayed, asking God to reveal His truth about dreams.
Then one night I dreamed I was looking at a file cabinet with a drawer pulled open. It contained a file titled “Guidance from the dream.” Suddenly faith arose in my heart: I could trust dreams as a way to hear from God.
Dreams, a way to hear from GodIn his seminal work on dreams, God, Dreams, and Revelation, Dr. Morton Kelsey says early church Fathers regarded dreams as vehicles for communication from the divine.
Augustine: dreams help us understand human psychology and our relationship to God.
Irenaeus: dreams give us revelation of the spiritual world and show that we can be very close to God.
Bishop Cyprian: emphasized personal encounters with God via dreams.
Ambrose: dreams are one way God brings revelation to man.
Origen: dreams give us knowledge of the spiritual world through symbolic awareness.
Basil the Great: enigmas in dreams have a close affinity to those things which are signified in an allegoric or hidden sense in the Scriptures.
Jerome: claimed dreams dramatically affected the direction of his life.
Kelsey notes, “Until the year 1200, there were no Christian writers or philosophers who ignored or underestimated the importance of visions or dreams.”
Dreams help us maintain a vital, vibrant connection with God—a common Christian viewpoint for many centuries. However, this valuable means of receiving divine counsel was lost to the western world. (more on that later)
Most dreams about concerns of our heartFor now, why don’t you pay attention to your dreams? Research shows that they are trying to help you with the concerns of your heart and factors influencing them. Dream researcher Calvin Hall said most dreams are about everyday concerns—not repressed or hidden conflicts.
Identifying your current concerns and relating them to your dreams is key to unlocking their mystery.
Judith Doctor, RN, MSW, is an Arcadian author, speaker, educator and spiritual life mentor. Her books on dreams and forgiveness are available on Amazon and other online booksellers. She can be followed on Facebook: Christian Dream Interpretation, reached by email at doctorj@judithdoctor.com, or at www.judithdoctor.com.
