How could the landlord not know?
That seemed to be the response from readers as they perused the story about Port Charlotte’s Over the Bridge Bar & Grill closing. The readers made that the #1 story this week.
There was a shooting in the bar’s parking lot two weeks ago after a concert. The victim died, and two people were charged. After that happened, the landlord said the bar was not supposed to have live music.
The bar owner posted a letter from the landlord stating the bar was in violation of its lease. The bar is listed in the lease as a “restaurant,” the letter said, and that the landlord learned the bar “is selling tickets and/or producing live musical performances.”
The landlord gave the bar 20 days to stop having live music. Instead, the bar just shut down.
The fact that our readers were hard-pressed to understand how the landlord could not know there has been live music for a long time is what seemed to propel this story to #1.
The story was shared thousands of times.
On that note, let’s look at this week’s Top Five stories:
1 Bar closes after shooting
By the way, in reference to this story, you may wonder what the owner of Over the Bridge Bar & Grill had to say.
Well, other than posting the landlord’s letter on social media, he said he could not comment to the Sun.
We’ll be curious to see if he opens another bar somewhere else. Clearly from the thousands of shares of the story, the bar was a popular place.
You can read the story at bit.ly/2SgRWx3
2 Corporal demoted over sarcastic radio remarks
A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office corporal was demoted over what he said on the police radio and to whom the comment was pointed.
In response to a lieutenant going out of service on a main radio channel, Cpl. Jorg Doppelbauer allegedly replied, “Yea(h)... we don’t give a sh.”
Now, before you think that the punishment was pretty harsh for saying that word, the Sheriff’s Office in its report said that Doppelbauer originally denied making the comment.
But he later admitted he had. The Sheriff’s Office internal affairs report stated:
“The comment was directed toward another member of the agency, contained profanity, and was overheard by several Dispatch and Law Enforcement members. Some of these members were subordinates to Cpl. Doppelbauer and also new members of the Agency. These actions were not in line with the Mission Statement, Core Values, or Vision of the Sheriff’s Office and reflect negatively upon Cpl. Doppelbauer.”
In addition to the demotion, Doppelbauer is required to complete remedial training related to integrity and professionalism and make a presentation to command staff on “Proper Communication and Professionalism.”
You can read the full story at bit.ly/38nDYiP
3 Punta Gorda coffee shop becomes a ‘MAGA cafe’
As soon as I heard we were going to publish this story, I thought, “Now that is going to be a Top Five story.” And it sure is, coming in at #3.
Regardless of your political party affiliation, I think you will love the enthusiasm of the owner of the shop called “The BEAN on 41.” He said that coffee shops need a good “vibe” in order to survive.
So Watson, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, decided he wanted to bring the positive energy he feels at a political rally to the coffee shop he and his wife, Moni, bought in 2018.
And, boy, did he ever bring the energy. I don’t want to give away the details, but I can tell you that the shop looks like a fun place to visit.
His idea was so good that when we published the story online, a national website linked to us. Not too shabby for a man wanting to give his shop a better “vibe.”
To read the entire story and see just what he did to his shop, visit bit.ly/31P7D1Q
4 Man on mower dies after being hit by car
This story still haunts me a bit, and I suspect it haunts many of our readers. This story was in the Top Five last week but actually got more pageviews the second week than the first — a sign that thousands of people shared the article.
So why does this story haunt me? Well, this man was on his lawnmower when he was involved in a crash with a car. I once had a close call where I was mowing in my front yard close to the road and a car almost hit me.
I think thousands of our readers who have had to cut grass close to the road opened this story, then shared it with friends.
To learn what happened, read bit.ly/2Hef5tQ
5 Sheriff: Deputies kill man firing shots at officers
Imagine this: It is 2:30 a.m. and you are a Sheriff’s deputy pulling somebody over for a malfunctioning tag light.
As soon as you pull over the vehicle, the passenger turns and starts shooting at you. In just a few seconds, you could be dead.
That’s what happened to two Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week when they pulled over a car, which stopped in the Hooters parking lot area along Tamiami Trail.
When the passenger started firing, one of the deputies returned fire and hit the passenger, who ended up dying.
“We don’t know why he fired or what his intentions were,” said CCSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett. “He immediately got out and started shooting.”
Fortunately, no deputies and no bystanders were hurt. But this certainly shows how a deputy’s job can go from mundane to deadly in a matter of seconds.
To read the complete account, visit bit.ly/37kgaeq
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.