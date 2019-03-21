It has been said that good pitching will stop good hitting every time. If that is the case, the Bulldogs could have a good season in front of them. Coming just eight days after Braden Steele’s no-hitter against Community Christian, three DeSoto hurlers combined for a one-hitter in the 8-1 win over Booker.
Senior Jade Zepeda struck out five in his four innings on the hill. None of the 13 batters he faced could get the ball out of the infield, as he kept them off balance with some good smoke and a nasty change-up.
The only Booker hit of the game also resulted in the only run. A leadoff single that was knocked down by shortstop Cody Burton as he roamed far to his left was the only hit given up by the trio of twirlers.
The runner was extremely fast and went to second on a wild pitch. As catcher Mason Ayers fired to third, the ball got past third baseman Steele and the runner easily scored. Zepeda was in the dugout pleading his case for an error rather than a hit, but his argument fell on deaf ears.
Logan Adams pitched the fifth and sixth innings and struck out the first two hitters he faced. He also walked a pair and in the sixth inning the first two Booker hit balls left the infield on flies to right and left.
Freshman CJ Nelson closed out the game with a 1-2-3 inning, striking out the final two Booker batters to wrap up the 8-1 win. Nelson also collected his first hit of the season with a solid shot to left in the second inning.
DeSoto did most of its damage in the third inning, sending up 12 hitters to put a big seven spot on the board. Zepeda led off the inning with a base knock. Adams was hit by the pitch for the second time in the game. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Steele drove them home—which turned out to be the game-winning hit—with a single to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game.
Ayers, Burton, Garrett Leath, Danny Shea and Zepeda all singled in the third. Nelson was the seventh hitter that inning and made the first out as he drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
The Bulldogs added a final run in the fifth when Bueford Patton led off with a walk. Infield hits by Nelson and Dalson Rachel loaded the bases. Zepeda’s groundout scored Patton with the final run of the night.
The Bulldogs cranked out a dozen hits, with Nelson having a perfect night going 2-2 along with his sacrifice fly. Shea, Zepeda and Steele each collected two hits.
DeSoto coach Mike Klossner said: “We had a lot of good at-bats tonight. We had a lot of guys who were aggressive, and that’s what we need. We did a good job against their first guy who was their number 1 (pitcher). We still had the bases loaded with one out early in the game and didn’t score. We have to work on that.”
