What you do is important. How you do it may be even more important.
Wise Solomon wrote: “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might.” (Ecclesiastes 9:10)
Paul added: “And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men.” (Colossians 3:23)
Jesus was the greatest example of one who gave Himself completely to every task. Wherever He went the mundane was made miraculous. Every-day contacts were seen as divine opportunities. Common sights became teaching tools: the sower, the fig tree, the vine and the branches. He gave His best to every situation.
Traveling through Samaria, He met a troubled woman beside a well. Though He was tired, thirsty and hungry, He immediately addressed Himself to her need. To the amazement of His disciples, He was willing to neither rest nor eat until He had ministered to her and to her many friends who came out from the city to hear and believe.
Compassion so directed His life that He always had time for people who were hurting. He looked at lepers, the blind and the poor ... and felt what they were feeling. Too often, we just look.
Follow Him into the Garden of Gethsemane. Witness His agony as He prays so fervently that His sweat falls like drops of blood from His brow. Understand that this moving scene measures the intensity of His life and purpose.
Place Him on a cross. Pound nails through His hands and feet. Crown Him with thorns. Hear the crowd mock Him. Watch while Roman soldiers gamble for His garments beneath the cross. By now you will have concluded that there is nothing more He can give, but if you listen carefully you will hear Him guarantee paradise to a dying thief. He made the most of every moment. He lived and died with all His heart.
With such an example, it is not surprising to find the New Testament writers calling for fervency in the Christian life. Paul begged Christians in Rome to be fervent in business dealings. Peter asked his readers to be fervent in their love for one another. James called for fervent praying.
And those early Christians were fervent! Churches exist around the world today because they didn’t hold back ... even though it cost many of them their lives.
Heroes of the Old Testament were also people of action. Consider Moses facing Pharaoh, producing plagues, dividing the Red Sea, and leading that great multitude of Israelites through the wilderness. And all this after he was 80 years old.
A study of the Book of Psalms reveals that David was a man who lived 60 minutes of every hour. His moods and experiences take one from the tops of the mountains to the depths of the valleys and back again. Sometimes he was sobbing, sometimes singing. There were times of triumph and times when he seemed to be hanging on for his life. But one thing was sure: he tackled both duty and devotion with heart and soul.
The Christian life is to be active and intense. Whatever we do should get our best effort. Some aren’t getting much out of life because they aren’t putting much in. And when it comes to Christian involvement ... they are loafaholics.
How about you?
Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. A new book containing over one hundred of his best columns, "Everywhere You Go There's a Zacchaeus Up a Tree," is now available at your local or online bookseller.
