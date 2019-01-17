And then there was the time I got my first pocketknife and had it repossessed. We were living in Ft. Pierce on the east coast and I was eight years old. I remember it being warm weather, likely summer, and my dad had probably given it to me for my birthday in April.
There was this uppity boy named David who lived across the street and a few houses down from us, and he was an only child. His family had an in-ground swimming pool out back, but I never got invited to swim in the three years I lived there. Well, maybe once. But he also had an above-ground pool in the front yard. This was 1963, but it was modern for its time—a round metal skeleton frame that was about two feet tall with a golden rubber-like skin stretched over it. All I had was a little blue plastic one in my front yard, and my poor-boy pool was maybe eight inches tall.
Anyhow, this snooty boy would be sitting in his yellow pool and I’d be in my little blue one and we could see each other. He be out there splashing around in his swimming trunks, wearing his Buddy Holly glasses ... and it always seemed to me that he was laughing at me. If you know me at all, you know that behavior reminded me of the old Brylcreem ad — “A little dab’ll do ya!”
So the day came when nobody was home at his house. I casually snuck over there and whipped out my knife and started stabbing away like Jack the Ripper, leaving many holes in that golden rubber-like material. I probably walked around it three times, and by the time I was done, most of the water was out of it and I walked back home, grinning like a Cheshire cat.
Well, my daddy was no detective, but it didn’t take a lot of figuring to conclude that the guilty party was his disgruntled little son with the little blue pool. He made me surrender my weapon, and then he took me over to the scene of the heinous crime and I apologized to David and his parents. My dad paid for the pool, but he didn’t replace it, likely fearing that the perpetrator of pool punctures might strike again.
I can’t recall, but I am quite sure I got a pretty serious whipping for that. But I do remember having my first pocketknife repossessed. If I would’ve thought of it at the time, I would’ve told him that I was just poking fun. But in retrospect, that likely would’ve earned me an even more thorough thrashing.
Anyhow, guess who then became the proud owner of the holey golden swimming pool? I set that sucker up at my house, and it took me most of a roll of black electrical tape, but I patched every one of my stab holes. I filled it up with water, the tape pretty much held, and then it was me sitting in the yard in the golden pool, albeit all sad-looking with at least a hundred pieces of black electrical tape all over it. And, yes, it was so worth it.
We moved away the following summer, and many years later I drove over there and tooled around my old neighborhood, past my old house on North 40th Street, and past where David’s family lived. I believe somebody else was living there at the time, and I looked in the back yard as I drove by and saw that their in-ground swimming pool had been filled in sometime back.
There was no longer any swimming going on there, so I guess that makes me the victor in The Great Swimming Pool Standoff of The Summer of ‘63. I’ve collected knives ever since, and this past Christmas, guess what I gave all four of my grandchildren?
