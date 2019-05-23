Memorial Day is just around the corner. We Americans will make our annual pilgrimage to cemeteries, gravesites, and monuments, carrying brightly colored flowers, waving flags, and wearing red poppies.
The roots of Memorial Day are in the Civil War. In 1864, women from Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, put flowers on the graves of their dead from the just fought bloody Battle of Gettysburg. Like these women, we pay tribute, leaving our tokens of love to honor our loved ones. After dusting the marble headstone, we stand for a moment, somber, reverent, drawing comfort from epitaphs engraved in stone: In loving memory of … At home at last … And the angels sing.
They were taken from us early ... or late, through war, illness, calamities, or simply old age. We reminisce, recalling precious moments until it’s time to leave our dead, swallow our grief, and go back to the living.
Fear of death lurks withinBut lurking just beneath the surface lies a fear of death—that one great fear we all share in common. This fear can torment, even paralyze us for years. It can keep us from going to the doctor until it is too late, or from fully loving and living our life. As a hospice nurse, I watched people have trouble dying because of this fear.
Death is the experience of saying good-bye, giving up something we love. In its major forms, giving up is the most painful of human experiences. Many people will not embrace living because they fear having to give up something. (M. Scott Peck, The Road Less Traveled^p)
Free from the fear of deathI lived with this fear, especially the fear of death of my child, until I went through the “valley of the shadow of death” and found that God’s presence was greater than death. Here’s a bit of my experience:
“I went in to sit with David; it was four in the morning. We visited a little, then we sang a song from Psalms 27, ‘The Lord is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear,’ and he fell asleep.
“I prayed, ‘Lord Jesus, I give my son to you as Abraham gave you Isaac.’ Shortly a presence entered the room and hovered over him. I felt the most beautiful peace as his breathing slowed and stopped.
“As I stood beside him, my spirit exploded into a million rays of life and light. I couldn’t even weep; nothing but joy filled my heart. Here was the moment I had lived in terror of, but there was no death here, only life!
“The next morning, the Lord spoke to me, saying, ‘You can say he died, but I always come and take my own.’ Later he said, ‘Keep your eyes on me, and I will heal your heart. And the word is exultation; I allowed you to experience David’s spirit as he entered glory.’” (judithdoctor.com)
Christ hated fearJesus hated fear—it makes us slaves. He came to set us free from the fear of death, and to show us a higher way of living. We were born to live by faith, not fear.
“That through death, He might render powerless him who had the power of death, that is, the devil; and might deliver those who through fear of death were subject to slavery all their lives.” (Hebrews 2:14-15)
The Bible tells us that “perfect love casts out fear, because fear has punishment.” (1 John 4:18) ... if we have a close relationship with Jesus Christ, who is love, we need not fear death.
Set your eyes on heavenBest-selling author Carol Kent, whose only child is imprisoned for life [DeSoto Annex], writes: “Set your eyes on heaven. One day you will live with the Lord forever in a better place. Jesus said, ‘In My Father’s house are many dwelling places … I go to prepare a place for you.’ (Jn. 14:2 NASB) In this grand and glorious place there is great joy, and pleasures abound.
“Love Him with your whole heart and trust Him with the challenges you face now. All of your trials will come to an end and you will see Him face to face in all of His glory. You will be home—at last!” (He Holds My Hand^p)
Approaching the first anniversary of our son’s death, I asked the Lord how he wanted me to see this day. He answered me through this Scripture: “The day of one’s death, is better than the day of one’s birth.” (Ecclesiastes 7:1b)
Judith Doctor, RN, MSW, is an Arcadian author, speaker, and spiritual life mentor. President of Kairos Ministries, Inc., her live broadcasts can be heard monthly on Radio Horeb in Europe. Her books on dreams and forgiveness are available on Amazon and other online booksellers. www.judithdoctor.com| doctorj@judithdoctor.com.^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.