When summer comes to mind, my inner child sits up and takes notice immediately, and we share fond memories between us, of simpler times, childhood friends, and so many games we played. Can anybody besides me remember games that didn’t involve electronics and required the use of more than just thumbs?
Summers were spent outdoors when I was a boy, shirtless and barefooted as a yard dog. In fact, when it was time for school to resume in the fall, it felt weird wearing a shirt and putting something on our feet. But boy, didn’t we have fun.
Red light, green light was one of many games that only required players, no equipment, no special field, nothing. Just us. Same goes for Tag, Mother, may I, and so many others. Hide and seek was fun, and especially fun if you scared the seeker when he or she finally found you. I hate getting scared, so that made me want to always be the hider.
I was watching a recent video clip the other day of kids playing Red Rover. Like we did, the two teams lined up opposite each other, locked arms, and called for someone to be sent “right over.” The difference between then and now was that once the opposing team member made contact with the locked arms, they’d open and let them pass through. Not in my day, nosiree, Bob. Back then, you’d not only find yourself bouncing off those arms, but you were liable to get clotheslined in the throat and captured by the enemy as their new teammate. We took our licks and came back for more, and nobody ran home, crying and offended.
I’m sure some of y’all recall games like Hopscotch, Follow the Leader, Duck-duck-goose, Dodge ball, and marbles. I gave them all up years ago, and, yes, lost my marbles somewhere along the way. But I wouldn’t mind trying Hopscotch at least one more time before they hang the toe tag on me.
Us country boys had knife-throwing games such as Stretch, Chicken, and Mumblety-peg, and a drop or two of blood was spilled once in awhile. No regrets, though—I’m glad that was my entertainment, rather than today’s video games. Those involve lots of fake bloodshed with all their fake violence, while ours was real.
We had our share of fights with green oranges, green pine cones, cow manure, and sandspurs as well, not to mention pairing off to ride each other’s backs or shoulders to pull enemy riders off their two-legged steeds in a game we called Chicken. Those games brought pain, but also laughter and lasting memories.
You may recall gathering in a circle to play One potato, two potato with your fists ... or Thumb wrestling. We also wrestled on the ground, shirtless, and went home with very itchy backs. Or, as we used to say, we ‘rassled.
I ‘rassle with my memories sometimes, trying to recall those times when my inner child was so happy and carefree. If I could only go back, I do believe I would. How nice it would be to have such a thing as a “home base” where we could return and be “safe,” as we called it.
Some of my childhood buddies are gone forever, but when I see the faces of those still around, our inner boys will lock eyes when recalling those precious times, and silently acknowledge those days of fun, moments of laughter, and memories that will not go away until the last one of us is gone from this old world.
Here’s to summer, to innocence, and to friendships that stand the test of time.
